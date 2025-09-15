WARRENSLOVE: Advanced Bio-Signaling Wearables Supported by Scientific Research

WARRENSLOVE

WARRENSLOVE: The Science-Backed Bio-Energy Revolution That's Transforming Global Wellness

KOWLOON, KOWLOON, HONG KONG, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded by Warren Hanchey, an expert with over five decades of experience in business and bio-signaling technology, WARRENSLOVE specializes in wearable wellness products incorporating scalar wave and holographic bio-information principles.The company’s products are developed in association with 8ight Labs , which has been active in bio-signaling research since 2006. The wearable bands are designed to emit low-level bio-frequency signals intended to support the body’s natural energy balance. Users have reported benefits including improved focus, sleep quality, and recovery, although individual experiences may vary.8ight Research Labs was founded in 2006 and quickly became a leader in the field of bioenergetics by safely and effectively replacing the use of drugs and chemicals and doing so without any harmful side effects. As a result, 8ight Labs was the first company to develop 100% signal-based wearable technology utilizing holograms. These holograms are infused with natural compounds which are used to develop products that eliminate pain, aid sleep, help with balance, as well as increase muscle strength, endurance, and stamina. 8ight Research Labs focuses on research, testing, and developing new products while making extraordinary breakthroughs in the field of bioenergetics.WARRENSLOVE products are available in more than 36 countries and have been used by over 13 million people. Notable market acceptance has been observed in regions including Taiwan, where customer adoption has been strong. The company maintains operational hubs in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia to support logistics and customer service.Crafted with medical-grade silicone and featuring holographically enhanced bio-film chips, each bracelet is designed for comfort and daily use. The products have undergone safety testing to meet international standards.WARRENSLOVE continues to develop wearable technology supported by ongoing research in bio-signaling and scalar wave applications. The company focuses on providing non-invasive wellness solutions backed by engineering and user feedback.

