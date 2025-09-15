MJA & Associates Launches Faster, More Efficient WOTC Tax Credit Screening Technology

MJA & Associates debuts faster, smarter WOTC screening tech—streamlining tax credit access for businesses nationwide.

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MJA & Associates , Inc., a leading consulting firm specializing in the Work Opportunity Tax Credit WOTC ) and related employment-based tax incentives, today announced the launch of its new, faster, and more efficient WOTC tax credit screening process.This enhanced system delivers a streamlined experience for employers while increasing the accuracy, speed, and compliance of WOTC credit capture. Employers can now maximize tax savings with greater ease—translating directly into improved bottom-line results."Businesses want a simple, reliable way to capture every eligible WOTC credit,” said Marcel Abandonato, President/CEO of MJA & Associates. “Our new technology makes the process seamless—helping HR teams and employers screen applicants quickly, reduce paperwork, and ensure compliance, all while generating substantial tax savings.”About MJA & AssociatesMJA & Associates is a nationwide consulting firm specializing in WOTC tax credits and employment-based incentives. With decades of experience and proven expertise, the firm partnerswith employers, staffing agencies, and corporations to identify and process eligible tax credits. MJA & Associates provides personalized service, compliance-focused solutions, and measurable results—helping clients secure millions of dollars in tax savings every year.Key Benefits of the New WOTC Screening Solution• Faster Processing: Streamlined technology reduces screening time.• Improved Efficiency: Automated checks simplify eligibility review.• Increased Compliance: Built-in safeguards protect employers from costly errors.• Greater ROI: Employers capture more credits with less effort.Schedule a Demo TodayMJA & Associates is now scheduling live demonstrations of its enhanced WOTC screening system. Employers interested in learning more about how they can increase their tax savings are encouraged to book a demo.

