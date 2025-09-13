Traffic alert - Roadway at I 89 NB MM 7.6 Hartford is now fully open

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I89 northbound in Hartford is now fully open in area of mile marker 7.6.





Please drive safely.





















ORIGINAL NOTIFICATION OF CLOSURE:

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I89 northbound in Hartford is down to one lane in the area of mile marker 7.6 due to a car fire.

This incident is expected to last for less than an hour. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.