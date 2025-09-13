Full nighttime closure of Kūhiō Highway at Hanalei Hill complete

Main, News Posted on Sep 12, 2025 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users that the work requiring full nighttime closures of Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) between Hanalei Plantation Road and ʻŌhiki Road, has been completed.

The closure, which ran from July 8, 2025 to September 12, 2025 was necessary for the reconstruction of the pavement on Hanalei Hill. Permanent striping was also completed. The remaining single lane closure work will be done during daytime hours beginning on Monday, September 22, 2025, which includes: drain work, guardrails and planting. Completion of the Hanalei Hill slope stabilization, which includes the Waikoko slope work, is projected for November 2025.

Electronic message boards will be posted to inform road users of the work to come. For weekly lane closure information on Kauaʻi, visit our website at, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]