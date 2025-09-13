Kila Custom Insoles Athlete Anthony Costales Finishes Top 15 at Prestigious UTMB CCC Race

Kila Custom Insoles proudly shares that Nike Trail’s Anthony Costales earned a top 15 overall finish at the UTMB CCC in Chamonix, France.

Anthony embodies the resilience and performance mindset we champion, and we look forward to working with him as he continues to push the limits in future races.” — Cole Zucker

VENICE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kila Custom Insoles proudly announces that sponsored athlete Anthony Costales, a member of the Nike Trail team, secured a top 15 overall finish at the world-renowned UTMB CCC race in Chamonix, France.Based in Utah, Costales has become a standout in the trail running community, balancing elite competition with a deep commitment to consistent training at altitude. As part of his preparation and performance strategy, Costales trained and raced with Kila Custom Insoles for athletes , which were integral in helping him manage prior injuries, eliminate pain, and remain injury-free throughout his build-up and the demanding 100km race."We were excited to partner with Anthony and to support him in one of the toughest races in the world," said Cole Zucker, Co-Founder of Kila Custom Insoles. "Anthony embodies the resilience and performance mindset we champion, and we look forward to working with him as he continues to push the limits in future races."The UTMB CCC (Courmayeur–Champex–Chamonix) is one of the most competitive trail ultramarathons globally, attracting elite athletes from around the world. Costales’ top 15 finish highlights not only his individual excellence but also the role of innovation in sports performance, where personalized equipment like Kila’s insoles are changing the game for endurance athletes.About Kila Custom InsolesKila Custom Insoles is redefining performance and injury prevention through app-based foot scanning and custom performance. Designed for runners and athletes of all levels, Kila’s insoles align biomechanics, prevent injuries, and enable athletes to train harder and longer. With the philosophy that “feet are siblings, not identical twins,” Kila creates a personalized fit that standard insoles and shoes can’t match.For more information, visit www.kilarun.com

