State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (09-12-2025)

For immediate release: September 12, 2025 (25-107)

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clark County

In August 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Caitlin Christina Crenshaw’s (CG60937391) agency affiliated counselor credential until she complies with its investigation. Beginning in 2023, Crenshaw allegedly engaged in financial misconduct involving patients and has failed to respond to the department’s requests for information.

In August 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Kevin W. West’s (ES61385113) emergency medical technician credential. In March 2024, West was charged with first-degree murder, a class A felony. West failed to respond to the department’s request for information.

Franklin County

In July 2025 the Department of Health suspended Chantel Dawn Austin’s (NC60317140) certified nursing assistant credential for at least three years. In November 2023, Austin was arrested for operating a client’s vehicle with a suspended license and admitted to driving under the influence. In November 2024, she pled guilty to a felony financial crime involving the same client. Austin failed to respond to multiple department requests for information.

Lewis County

In July 2025 the Department of Health suspended Betty Jo Kitchen’s (NA60121329) registered nursing assistant credential for at least five years. In May 2024, Kitchen admitted to diverting medication from a patient. In October 2024, she was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services’ long-term care abuse and neglect registry after abusing a vulnerable adult and failing to follow prescribed medication orders for another. Placement on the registry prohibits her from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults. Kitchen did not respond to the department’s requests for information.

Pacific County

In August 2025 the Department of Health suspended Ingnasio Ramirez’s (MA60504387) massage therapist credential for at least 10 years. In September 2023 and February 2024, Ramirez committed sexual misconduct with clients. In March 2024, he was charged with indecent liberties and unlawful imprisonment. Two additional counts of indecent liberties were added in May 2024. Ramirez failed to respond to the department’s request for information.

Pierce County

In July 2025 the Department of Health revoked Cody Zane Bartholomew’s (HM60939071) home care aide credential. In October 2023, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Bartholomew neglected and financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed him on its long-term care and abuse and neglect registry. As a result, Bartholomew is prohibited from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In August 2025 the Department of Health suspended Yourhighness J. Bolar’s (CG61418230) agency affiliated counselor credential for at least 23 years. In May 2024, Bolar was convicted of second-degree murder, a class A felony, and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, a class B felony. Bolar failed to respond to the department’s request for information.

In August 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Tammy M. Leatham’s (NA00199461) registered nursing assistant credential pending further disciplinary action. In February 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Leatham neglected a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry, prohibiting her from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Snohomish County

In August 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Edna Rogales Abagatnan’s (NA60261978) registered nursing assistant credential pending further disciplinary action. In December 2024, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Abagatnan mentally abused a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry, prohibiting her from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.