Pelican Autonomy Unveils AI-Powered Attritable VTOL UAVs at GCXpo 2025

Pelican L Autonomous VTOL UAV

Pelican Autonomy, a spin-off of Lemay.ai, exits stealth and will showcase the future of autonomous aviation at GCXpo 2025.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa, September 8, 2025 – Pelican Autonomy, a spin-off of Ottawa-based AI innovator Lemay.ai , is set to showcase the future of autonomous aviation at GCXpo 2025, Canada’s premier next-generation technology expo, taking place on September 24, 2025, at Area X.O in Ottawa.The company has developed four prototype variants of its AI-powered, low-cost, attritable fixed-wing VTOL UAV system, designed for dual-use applications across commercial and defence sectors. These UAVs range from 500 g to 15 kg payload capacity with operational ranges between 10 km (electric motors) and 400 km (gasoline-engine), combining modular payload flexibility, autonomous navigation, and attritable cost points to bring scalable autonomy to mission-critical scenarios.AI Autonomy in ActionPelican’s prototypes are powered by advanced AI systems that enable:● GNSS-Denied Navigation for reliable operation in GPS-contested or jammed environments.● Multi-Role ISR and Payload Delivery, including surveillance, reconnaissance, cargo resupply, and humanitarian response.● Swarm Coordination and Mission Planning, enabling collaborative mapping, dynamic rerouting, and distributed operations across multiple UAVs.● Autonomous VTOL Launch and Recovery, requiring no launch infrastructure and minimal operator training.Call for Investors & PartnersPelican’s prototypes will be demonstrating validated UAV capabilities in GPS-denied navigation, attritable design, and modular payload integration. To accelerate commercialization and scale production, Pelican Autonomy is actively seeking investors, strategic partners, and early adopters in both the commercial and defence ecosystems.“Our prototypes have validated the promise of affordable, AI-driven attritable UAVs,” said Mathieu Lemay, CEO of Pelican Autonomy. “Now, we’re inviting partners and investors to join us in scaling up and taking this innovation to market.”Event Spotlight● Area X.O – Operated by Invest Ottawa, Area X.O is a secure, world-class R&D and demonstration facility featuring 5G, robotics, and drone testing zones, making it the perfect stage for real-world UAV demonstrations.● GCXpo 2025 – Co-hosted by Area X.O and the Government of Canada, GCXpo is the nation’s leading showcase for smart mobility and dual-use technology, featuring live demonstrations for policymakers, investors, industry leaders, and media.About Pelican AutonomyA spin-off from Ottawa’s Lemay.ai, Pelican Autonomy has emerged from stealth and is dedicated to advancing aerial autonomy through modular, affordable, and AI-powered UAVs. With four prototype platforms in development (the Pelican XL, L, M, and S), the company is poised to redefine how unmanned systems serve both commercial and defence markets and is actively pursuing investment and partnerships to bring its AI-powered UAVs to market.

