Public meeting for Kūhiō Highway intersection improvements in Wailua Wednesday, September 17

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) invites interested parties to attend an environmental open house for the proposed Kūhiō Highway improvements at Papaloa Road and Kapaʻa Bypass Road. The open house will be Wednesday, September 17 from 6-8 p.m. in the Sheraton Kauaʻi Coconut Beach Resort Makai Ballroom at 650 Aleka Loop in Kapaʻa.

HDOT is conducting an environmental study for proposed improvements between Kūhiō Highway, Papaloa Road and Kapaʻa Bypass Road. The study will look at a range of topics including alternatives to enhance safety, support multimodal connectivity, address travel demand and congestion, as well as the potential impacts on community, natural, cultural and historic resources within the project area.

Attendees at the open house will be able to share their input on the environmental study and learn about the proposed project, its current status, project timeline and participate in a question-and-answer session. This open house will be in-person only.

If you would like to attend the meeting and require auxiliary aid, services, or other accommodations, please contact [email protected] as soon as possible.

