North Dakota Department of Commerce Relaunches Innovate ND Program to Support Entrepreneurs

The North Dakota Department of Commerce has relaunched Innovate ND, a voucher-based reimbursement program that provides up to $50,000 to help entrepreneurs validate their business ideas and accelerate growth.

The program is divided into two six-month phases, each offering up to $25,000 in reimbursements. Participants must complete both phases within 12 months.

“Innovate ND is more than funding — it’s a launchpad for scalable, high-impact businesses that can diversify and strengthen North Dakota’s economy,” said Commerce Economic Development and Finance Manager Carla Valentine. “We’re excited to support entrepreneurs who are ready to validate their ideas and bring innovation to the state.”

Program goals include:

Strengthening the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and economic diversity.

Educating participants on lean startup principles and customer identification.

Supporting product and market validation through measurable outcomes.

Fostering scalable, innovative businesses with potential for primary sector certification.

Eligibility highlights:

The business must be based and headquartered in North Dakota, with at least one founder residing in the state.

It must be in good standing with the North Dakota Secretary of State.

Retail, hospitality and local service-based ventures are not eligible.

Applicants must demonstrate a founding team, a defined problem, a unique value proposition, early customer validation, a prototype or roadmap, a go-to-market strategy, a revenue model and a 12-month business plan.

For more information, application guidelines and program details, visit https://ndgov.link/InnovateND.