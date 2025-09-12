Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,137 in the last 365 days.

Public meeting for Kūhiō Highway intersection improvements in Wailua Wednesday, September 17

Posted on Sep 12, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) invites interested parties to attend an environmental open house for the proposed Kūhiō Highway improvements at Papaloa Road and Kapaʻa Bypass Road. The open house will be  Wednesday, September 17 from 6-8 p.m. in the Sheraton Kauaʻi Coconut Beach Resort Makai Ballroom at 650 Aleka Loop in Kapaʻa.

 

HDOT is conducting an environmental study for proposed improvements between Kūhiō Highway, Papaloa Road and Kapaʻa Bypass Road. The study will look at a range of topics including alternatives to enhance safety, support multimodal connectivity, address travel demand and congestion, as well as the potential impacts on community, natural, cultural and historic resources within the project area.

 

Attendees at the open house will be able to share their input on the environmental study and learn about the proposed project, its current  status, project timeline and participate in a question-and-answer session. This open house will be in-person only.

 

If you would like to attend the meeting and require auxiliary aid, services, or other accommodations, please contact [email protected] as soon as possible.

 

 

# # #

 

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Public meeting for Kūhiō Highway intersection improvements in Wailua Wednesday, September 17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more