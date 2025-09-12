Governor Stein Announces Major Disaster Declaration, Public Assistance Issued for Tropical Storm Chantal for Seven Counties

Today Governor Stein announced that President Donald Trump approved part of the Governor’s August request for a Major Disaster Declaration, which includes public assistance for seven counties affected by Tropical Storm Chantal. The Governor’s request for hazard mitigation statewide is still pending.

“Tropical Storm Chantal caused widespread damage to infrastructure across central North Carolina, and many areas are still picking up the pieces,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This assistance is critical so that communities can continue to remove debris and repair damaged roads and infrastructure. I thank President Trump for his support, and I look forward to continuing to work with the administration to deliver critical resources to North Carolina.”

The Trump administration authorized Public Assistance funding for Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Durham, Moore, Orange, and Person counties. Federal Public Assistance Funding provides reimbursement to eligible state and local governments to offset the costs of the response and recovery to a disaster.

In July, Governor Stein announced that the SBA had approved federal financial assistance for homeowners, renters, business owners, and nonprofits in the form of low-interest disaster loans. Eligible homeowners and renters may borrow up to $500,000 for repair or reconstruction costs for their primary residence. Loans of up to $100,000 are available to cover expenses related to damaged or destroyed personal property, including clothing, furniture, cars, and appliances. Eligible businesses and nonprofits may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace property, including real estate, inventory, and equipment. The application deadline for physical property damage is Sept. 23, 2025. The application deadline for economic injury loans is April 27, 2026.

Applications for SBA disaster loans may be submitted online using the MySBA Loan Portal at https://lending.sba.gov or other locally announced locations. Contact the SBA’s Customer Service Center by email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or by phone at 1-800-659-2955 for further assistance. People who are deaf or hard of hearing or have a speech disability can dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

In August, Governor Stein declared Tropical Storm Chantal a Type I State Disaster, activating state-funded individual assistance grants that may be used for needs such as temporary housing and rental assistance, replacement of personal property, medical or dental expenses, or funeral or burial expenses resulting from the emergency. For general individual assistance information inquiries, survivors can call the North Carolina Emergency Management individual assistance hotline at 919-825-2378. For more information, visit ncdps.gov/chantal.