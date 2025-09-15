Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Opens in Concord, California Expanding Northern California Presence

The dedicated legal team at Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Founding partners Bill and Mike Karns.

The firm continues its mission of compassionate advocacy, bringing its nationally recognized expertise to accident victims in the Northern California region.

We have seen the growing demand for our services in Northern California, and we are thrilled to expand our presence to meet that need directly.” — Mike Karns

CONCORD CA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys , a leading personal injury law firm, is proud to announce the opening of its new office at 1320 Willow Pass Rd, #630, Concord, CA 94520. This strategic expansion into Northern California strengthens the firm's commitment to providing accessible, exceptional legal representation to accident victims across the region. The expansion comes as the firm broadens its legal services to represent survivors of foster care abuse, sexual assault, and child abuse, offering trauma-informed advocacy and compassionate support for some of the community's most vulnerable individuals. This dedicated new practice area underscores the firm's deep commitment to pursuing justice on behalf of those who have been wronged.With over 2,500 five-star reviews across its locations, the firm has secured over $600 million in settlements for clients. This track record of success is a testament to the firm’s tireless work and aggressive advocacy, earning the trust of clients and the respect of peers. The trial team, with decades of combined legal experience, specializes in a wide range of personal injury cases, including car accidents , truck crashes, rideshare (Uber/Lyft) collisions, motorcycle wrecks, and wrongful death. The firm understands the complex nature of these cases and works diligently to investigate claims, gather evidence, and build a strong legal strategy tailored to each client’s unique situation.Karns & Karns was also recently honored as the best up-and-coming law firm in Northern California. The firm’s founding partners, Michael and Bill Karns, were also named to the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in Americafor the sixth consecutive year, a prestigious peer-reviewed honor recognizing their sustained excellence in personal injury and product liability litigation. This new office in Concord is part of a series of strategic moves to bring the firm’s award-winning expertise closer to those in need throughout Northern California."We have seen the growing demand for our services in Northern California, and we are thrilled to expand our presence to meet that need directly," said Michael Karns, founding partner. "Our goal is to provide greater access to our award-winning legal representation and to be a trusted resource for accident victims and survivors across the region. With this new office, Concord residents will have direct access to a dedicated team of professionals ready to fight for them."The firm's client-centered approach is also defined by its no-win, no-fee policy and free consultations. From the initial intake to the final settlement or verdict, the legal team handles all aspects of the case, including medical bills, lost wages, and negotiations. This comprehensive support allows clients to focus on their recovery and healing without the added stress of the legal process. The firm has a reputation for taking on powerful insurance companies and going to court when necessary to ensure justice is served.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident AttorneysKarns & Karns is a premier personal injury law firm with a proven track record of success, having secured hundreds of millions in settlements for clients and garnered a reputation for aggressive advocacy and client-centered service. With a widespread presence across California, Nevada, and Texas, the firm brings extensive legal experience and a commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for every client.Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident AttorneysPhone: (1-800-4THEWIN) 1-800-484-3946

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.