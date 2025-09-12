Sterling Global Financial Appoints Jeff Sheckter as Chief Commercial Officer

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sterling Global Financial (“Sterling”), a global real estate asset manager and developer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Sheckter as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Mr. Sheckter will be focused on all construction and development initiatives across Sterling’s global portfolio, driving execution and delivery of its landmark projects.Mr. Sheckter brings more than 25 years of experience in large-scale retail, entertainment, hospitality, and real estate development across North America. Prior to joining Sterling, he served as Chief Operating Officer at American Dream in New Jersey, where he was responsible for the construction, operations, and development of one of the most iconic retail and entertainment destinations in the U.S.Previously, as COO and GM of West Edmonton Mall, he led operations, strategic growth, and development for one of the world’s largest and most recognized mixed-use properties. Throughout his career, Mr. Sheckter has directed multi-billion-dollar budgets and large-scale construction projects while optimizing operations, driving efficiency, and delivering growth.His expertise spans strategic planning, financial management, value engineering, and real estate development, coupled with a strong track record of building and leading high-performance teams. A graduate of Harvard Business School’s prestigious OPM (Owner/President Management) program, Mr. Sheckter is also an active member of IAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) and ICSC (International Council of Shopping Centers)."Jeff’s appointment reflects our commitment to delivering world-class developments that create long-term value for our investors and communities," said David Kosoy , Executive Chairman & Founder of Sterling Global Financial. “His proven leadership and deep experience in managing complex, large-scale projects will further strengthen Sterling’s ability to execute on its ambitious development pipeline.”About Sterling Global FinancialSterling Global Financial Group is a global alternative asset manager focused on real estate, infrastructure, and financial services. With a wealth of experience spanning over 50 years, the firm invests on behalf of the wealth channel, individuals and institutions across assets including luxury hospitality, marinas, residential, retail and mixed-use.

