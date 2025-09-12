Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau carries out enhancement works for small-scale facilities from next week

MACAU, September 12 - In order to further improve the spatiality and facility efficiency of the local public libraries, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will carry out enhancement works for a series of small-scale facilities in a number of public libraries across Macao from 15 September (Monday), which are expected to be completed by mid-December. During this period, all branch libraries will remain open to the public. All residents can access to the library services as usual.

The enhancement works will focus on the repair and upgrade of the library’s infrastructure, including floor refurbishments, wall repairs, installation of thermal insulation films, and modifications to doors and windows, aiming to comprehensively enhance the comfort and practicality of the libraries. In order to meet the special requirements of some libraries, repair of wooden windows and installation of charging sockets will be carried out, in order to further enhance the functionality and convenience of the facilities. In addition, a number of facility updates will be simultaneously carried out at the Taipa Library, including floor refurbishments in the adult reading areas and bookshelf areas, as well as replacement the soft mat in the “Baby Book Club”.

IC will arrange the enhancement works to be carried out during the library closing hours or off-peak hours based on the actual circumstances of each library. Partial closures and phased construction will be also implemented in order to minimise disruption to readers. Readers should pay attention to on-site instructions and area closures, and avoid approaching construction areas for safety reasons.

For more information about the library services, please contact the Public Library of IC through tel. no. 2837 7117 during counter opening hours, or visit the website of the Public Library at www.library.gov.mo, or refer to the mobile application “My Library”.