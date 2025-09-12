CE inspects polling station arrangements ahead of Sunday’s election

MACAU, September 12 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today urged eligible voters to cast their ballot in the upcoming Legislative Assembly Election, to be held on Sunday (14 September), stressing that each vote is important to the formation of the new-term Legislative Assembly.

Mr Sam made the remarks to reporters after inspecting the polling stations set up at Kao Yip Middle School, in the Nape area, and at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion.

During the inspection, Mr Sam was briefed by the Chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election, Mr Seng Ioi Man, on the layout of polling stations and on optimisation measures implemented for this year’s Legislative Assembly election. These included an increased number of ballot-issuance counters and voting booths, with a view to streamlining voter flow and reducing waiting times.

At the Tap Seac Pavilion station, Mr Sam inspected arrangements at the mock-up polling station available on site and interacted with students learning about the voting process.

In a briefing prior to Mr Sam’s inspection visit, the Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman said the Commission had been strictly adhering to the Legislative Assembly Election Law, and ensuring that each electoral task was executed as scheduled. Preparations for polling station setup had been progressing smoothly, with staff now conducting procedural rehearsals. Public awareness campaigns were ongoing to encourage participation in the election, alongside other measures to facilitate voting accessibility on 14 September.

Mr Sam acknowledged the Electoral Affairs Commission’s efforts since its formation in 30 December 2024, noting that both hardware and software improvements had been introduced this year to enhance convenience for voters. He expressed confidence in the Commission’s coordination with relevant departments to ensure a lawful, fair, just, and clean election.

The Chief Executive called for thorough checks of polling station arrangements and for increased efforts in voter education to ensure proper ballot marking. With the campaign period ending tonight, he emphasised the importance of sustained promotional efforts to maintain public focus and encourage voter turnout.

In his comments to reporters, Mr Sam underlined the importance of Sunday’s election, the first since last year’s revision of the Legislative Assembly Election Law, which consolidated the principle of “patriots governing Macao”.

Under the Legislative Assembly Election Law, suffrage constitutes a civic right and a duty. All eligible voters should proactively participate in the election to fulfil this duty, stated Mr Sam.

On Sunday, a number of election service stations will be established across Macao, supported by multiple transport facilitation measures, to enhance accessibility for eligible voters to cast their ballot and choose their representatives, thus contributing to Macao’s long-term development.

Mr Sam noted that this year’s direct election candidate lists demonstrate broad community representation, with 71 candidates drawn from diverse social sectors and professional areas. All candidate lists had conducted lawful and orderly campaign activities, based on a constructive electoral contest for both direct and indirect election seats in the new Legislative Assembly, he added.

The Electoral Affairs Commission Chairman reminded voters that they must bring their physical ID card to their designated polling station on election day. Voters may confirm their assigned station via the Macao One Account service or the election hotline, via 2891 4914.