Shadow Dove - Limited Action-Drama Series Secures Partial Financing at TIFF 2025 with a 2027 Launch

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shadow Dove, a bold new action-drama limited series, is set to enter production in August 2027, with partial financing secured and additional financing & distribution currently in progress. Pre-production will begin in January 2026.

Shadow Dove, created by Executive Producer - Sheldon Pilot, is an eight-episode limited series (44 minutes each) that follows a female vigilante trio — Mimi, Desiree, and Gabriela — three survivors from an elite global network with unchecked influence, power and money, who transform from teenage agent provocateurs & trafficking victims into avengers of justice and payback. Driven by the haunting memory of a mother’s ultimate sacrifice and guided by Mimi’s father, Jimmy Lee — a tech billionaire and secret CIA sleeper agent — the series explores themes of blackmail, corruption, rituals, and betrayal, set against a high-stakes action-drama narrative.

Production will be anchored in Toronto, with location shoots in Toronto & Montreal, and studio/ virtual production/VFX stages to deliver scenes within: East Hampton, NY, Brooklyn/NYC, NY, and London/Oxfordshire, UK.

“This is a story that refuses to shy away from present-day realities while pushing the boundaries of action, drama and female superhero mythology,” said SSI Executive Producer - Michael A. Calace.

The series is expected to resonate with worldwide audiences by engaging timely conversations around human trafficking, while reaffirming its storyline as a fictional dramatization.

Key Dates

• Additional financing, distribution to be secured: 2025–2026

• Pre-production: January 2026/2027

• Principal photography: August 2027 (Toronto, Montreal)

Legal Disclaimer:

