Safer Streets: Governor Hochul Highlights $10.1 Million Investment in Law Enforcement Technology Across Capital Region

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “I proudly supported the funding for enhanced law enforcement technology in the NYS Budget and am glad to see the investment directed toward the East Greenbush Police Department and our other Capital Region communities. Enhancing the technological capabilities for our local law enforcement allows them to detect and solve crimes faster which leads to increased public safety for all and assists our law enforcement officers in their duties. Coupled with successful programs such as the GIVE program and this year's budget initiative to increase the age for hiring police officers to help expand the ranks, it is no surprise that we continue to see significant declines in crime statistics throughout our region and state. Thank you to Governor Hochul for supporting these efforts, and we will continue to invest in these important efforts to protect our communities.”

East Greenbush Town Supervisor Jack Conway said, “We were honored to host Governor Hochul to thank her for the Law Enforcement Technology grant that has helped us modernize important aspects of service delivery and made our community even safer. This is what government looks like when it effectively works to fulfill its essential mission.”

The Governor also noted the role of the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center, which has handled more than 10,000 requests for service so far this year, including 83 from the East Greenbush Police Department. The Center’s support has helped solve cases ranging from locating missing vulnerable adults to identifying suspects tied to multi-jurisdictional fraud schemes, demonstrating how technology and collaboration strengthen investigations and keep communities safe.

The FY26 Enacted Budget maintained $347 million in unprecedented funding secured by Governor Hochul for gun violence prevention programs, including GIVE, and supports additional initiatives to improve public safety, expand support for victims and survivors of crime and strengthen communities.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services provides critical support to all facets of the state’s criminal justice system, including, but not limited to: training law enforcement and other criminal justice professionals; overseeing a law enforcement accreditation program; ensuring Breathalyzer and speed enforcement equipment used by local law enforcement operate correctly; managing criminal justice grant funding; analyzing statewide crime and program data; providing research support; overseeing county probation departments and alternatives to incarceration programs; and coordinating youth justice policy. Follow DCJS on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).