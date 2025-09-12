Carina Comer Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Her Journey of Entrepreneurship, Inclusion, and the Power of Food

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carina Comer, founder of Carina’s Bakery, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share how she built a bakery rooted in inclusivity, passion, and purpose. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies.In her episode, Carina explores how food can be a powerful tool for connection and change. She will discuss the importance of creating inclusive spaces, overcoming challenges as an entrepreneur, and using business as a platform for social impact. Her insights will inspire viewers to embrace purpose-driven work and redefine what success truly means."Into every loaf that I knead, chocolate that I coat, and soup that I stir, I work in a bit of my story, my frustration, and my dreams for a more accepting world," said Carina.Her episode will be available on Inside Success Network. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/carina-come

