Tiana Zang Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Her Journey from End-of-Life Care to Rewriting t

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV is proud to feature Tiana Zang, healthcare veteran turned dating industry disruptor, whose inspiring pivot from building one of Arizona’s largest hospice care companies to launching a values-based matchmaking platform is nothing short of legendary.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In Tiana’s episode she describes how she’s bringing her legacy of compassion and human connection into a bold new space: helping people find love—with intention.As co-founder of My Mindful Match, she states “I knew I had more to give. At the end of life, it’s always about love—who was there, who held your hand, who mattered. That’s where legacy really begins.”Tiana’s episode will premiere soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on all major platforms. To learn more or to join the movement, visit https://www.legacymakerstv.com/tiana-zang

