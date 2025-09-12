Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli hosts G20 University community dialogue in the Eastern Cape, 12 Sept
Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli will on Friday 12th September 2025, host a University community dialogue at the Walter Sisulu University Mthatha main campus Eastern Cape. The G20 plays an influential role in shaping the global discussions on economic governance, youth and skills development initiatives relevant to the 21st century.
The dialogue forms part of year-long G20 awareness outreach programmes by Government Communications and Information System aimed at different stakeholders across the country which among others include civil society, traditional leadership, business and academia.
This programme will kick-start with information exhibition wherein identified government and non-government organizations will provide services and information to the students
Members of the media are invited to cover the event to be held as follows:
Date: 12 September 2025
Time: 14H00
Venue: WSU - Nelson Mandela drive campus
RSVP's: Ms Phiwokuhle Zouma GCIS - 073 315 2655 / Phiwokuhle@gcis.gov.za OR Ms Yonela Tukwayo WSU - 060 997 4431/ Ytukwayo@wsu.ac.za
Media enquiries:
Ms Mandisa Mbele
Cell: 082 580 2213
E-mail: mandisam@presidency.gov.za
Mr Ndlelantle Pinyana
GCIS
Cell: 076 142 8606
E-mail: Ndlelantle@gcis.gov.za
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.