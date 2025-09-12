Loop Costumes Launches Across North America, Making Dance More Affordable and Sustainable

Loop Costumes | Sustainable and Affordable Performance Costumes

New buy-and-sell platform gives performance costumes a second life while helping families earn money back

Costumes are a big investment for families, but most only get worn once or twice. We created Loop to give every costume a second act.” — Arielle Di Leo

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dance families across North America now have a new way to save money and make the most of their performance wardrobes. Loop Costumes, a buy-and-sell platform dedicated to dance and performance costumes, officially launches today in Canada and the U.S.

The platform enables families to easily list and resell costumes that would otherwise sit unused in closets, while offering dancers a chance to shop stage-ready outfits at a fraction of retail cost. By keeping costumes in circulation, Loop also helps studios and families embrace a more sustainable and community-driven approach to dance.

“Costumes are a big investment for families, but most only get worn once or twice,” said Arielle Di Leo, Founder of Loop Costumes. “We created Loop to give every costume a second act. It’s about making dance more affordable, keeping closets clear, and building a stronger sense of community between dancers.”

Early Momentum:

• Hundreds of families signed up pre-launch to list costumes.

• Sellers can start earning money back by uploading items.

• Buyers gain access to a wide variety of recital, competition, and performance costumes at accessible price points.

How It Works:

• Sell: Families create a free account and upload photos, sizes, and details of their costumes.

• Shop: Buyers browse costumes by category, size, and price.

• Sustain: Every resale extends a costume’s lifecycle, making dance more inclusive and environmentally responsible.

Founder Story:

Loop Costumes was founded by Arielle Di Leo, whose journey began as a lifelong ballet dancer. After trading the stage for the fashion industry, she built a career as a buyer for leading retailers before returning to her creative roots as an entrepreneur. Her unique perspective as both a dancer and a fashion buyer inspired her to launch Loop — combining her deep understanding of performance culture with her expertise in retail and sustainability.

About Loop Costumes:

Loop Costumes is a North America–wide buy-and-sell platform dedicated to dance and performance costumes. Launched in 2025, Loop’s mission is to extend the life of every costume, making dance more affordable, sustainable, and accessible for all.

Tagline: Keep costumes in motion.

Legal Disclaimer:

