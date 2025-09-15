Northern Ireland Startup Pioneers AI Voice Agent for Estate Agents

Pragati Dhingra, Founder & CEO, Genifea

The platform answers calls, assists callers, qualifies leads, and automatically inserts them into CRM and property management systems without human intervention

Genifea empowers estate agencies to service their customers at the time when they want the service while eliminating inefficiencies.” — Pragati Dhingra, Founder & CEO, Genifea

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genifea, a Newtownabbey based AI startup, has unveiled a breakthrough update to its voice technology platform, delivering end-to-end automation for inbound phone calls in estate agencies. The system now answers calls, assists callers with property enquiries, qualifies buyer and tenant leads, issues alerts in emergencies, and pushes structured data directly into CRM and property management systems without any human intervention.For estate agents, the innovation addresses a long-standing problem. Across the UK, agencies handle millions of inbound calls every year, yet many go unanswered outside office hours or due to call overflow during busy business hours. A missed call can mean a missed valuation, and with each instruction worth thousands of pounds in potential commission, this is an expensive miss.Multiple researches, including from Harvard , have demonstrated that your chances of getting business from online leads drop exponentially with time, dropping by up to over 80% by the end of the first hour. Sellers and landlords talk to multiple estate agents before choosing one. If their call went unanswered, they are already dialling your competition. In their minds, if you are not there for the sale, you won’t be there for the service.Existing solutions, such as call centres or generic AI receptionists, often lack property specific knowledge, require manual data entry after the fact and often miss important details, creating costly time and quality gaps in lead capture and processing.Genifea’s AI voice agent is designed to fill that gap. Unlike generic tools, it is trained specifically around estate agency workflows, handling calls from buyers, tenants, landlords, vendors, and suppliers and capturing the details agencies need to move quickly.The company released an uncut demo video showing the AI agent answering a buyer’s call, enquiring about property needs and financing, and then automatically inserting the lead into a CRM system. The AI not only handles the conversation naturally but also ensures that no detail is lost between the call and the database.“An estate agency is built on conversations, but too many of those conversations are being lost to voicemails, missed calls, and message takers.” said Pragati Dhingra, Founder and CEO of Genifea. “With Genifea, we’re making sure every caller is serviced, every enquiry is captured, and every lead is qualified as it reaches the CRM. Genifea empowers estate agencies to service their customers at the time when they want the service while eliminating inefficiencies.”Since releasing the demo, Genifea has reported strong interest from agencies as well as other sectors both in the UK and abroad.“The response has been overwhelming. We’ve had enquiries not just from estate agents across the UK, but also from other sectors and markets such as India and Australia & New Zealand all asking how Genifea’s technology can be applied in their businesses. The early signs are very encouraging, and it shows just how universal this problem is.” Dhingra added.The company positions its solution as a turnkey deployment designed to serve agents of all sizes. Independent agencies without complex CRM systems can go live almost instantly, capturing and tracking enquiries with no technical overhead. At the same time, larger firms with CRM-driven operations can integrate Genifea as a force multiplier — automatically enriching records, improving lead quality, and ensuring no opportunities are lost across multi-branch networks.Ultimately, it is the customers who benefit most: for home buyers, tenants, and landlords, it means round-the-clock access to a responsive agent — progressing their move at the time that suits them, not just during office hours.About GenifeaGenifea is the AI-powered assistant purpose built for estate agencies. Designed to answer every inbound call, capture and qualify leads, and provide seamless 24/7 availability, Genifea now integrates directly with CRMs ensuring no call is missed, no lead is lost, no details are missed, and no opportunity is delayed.

Genifea AI Demo - Phone call leads directly into CRM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.