Sensory Analysis Devices Market Size Worth $3.94 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Sensory Analysis Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Sensory Analysis Devices Market Worth?

The market for sensory analysis devices has been expanding at a rapid pace in the past few years. The market is projected to escalate from a value of $2.37 billion in 2024 to $2.63 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The historical growth trend can be credited to factors such as heightened food safety regulation enforcement, surging demand within the food and beverage sector, an increase in quality testing in pharmaceuticals, a growing emphasis on environmental monitoring, and an upswing in usage for cosmetics testing.

The expansion of the sensory analysis devices market is on a trajectory that suggests substantial growth in the coming years, reaching a predicted value of $3.94 billion by 2029 with a 10.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to the anticipated growth encompass the rising demand for automation in quality control procedures, the escalating adoption of AI-integrated sensory systems, the increasing relevance in personalized healthcare, extended application in agricultural quality assessment, and growing funding directed to research and development of sensory technologies. The forecast period also highlights several trends such as progress in sensor miniaturization, AI and machine learning integration, advancements in non-intrusive testing methodologies, the growing utilization of cloud-based data analysis and the development of hybrid devices with multi-sensory technology.

Download a free sample of the sensory analysis devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27411&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Sensory Analysis Devices Market?

The expansion of the food and beverage sector is predicted to fuel the sensory analysis devices market's development. This industry involves businesses engaged in the creation, processing, packaging, distribution, and sales of food and beverage items. Due to increasing urbanization, the demand for these items is growing, particularly for convenient ready-to-eat products, because city life fosters reliance on packaged and processed foods. Sensory analysis devices support this industry by assessing taste, smell, texture, and appearance to ensure consistent quality, facilitate product development, and evaluate consumer preferences. For example, as per the Government of Canada, in July 2025, the export of processed food and beverage products hit an all-time high of $59.8 billion in 2024, a 3.8% increase from 2023 and accounting for 34.5% of the total production value. As such, the expansion of the food and beverage industry is a key driver for the sensory analysis devices market's growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Sensory Analysis Devices Market?

Major players in the Sensory Analysis Devices Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Brechbühler AG

• Odournet Group B.V.

• Scentroid

• Aurora Scientific Inc.

• AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH

• GL Sciences B.V.

• Alpha MOS SA

• St. Croix Sensory Inc.

• Burghart Messtechnik GmbH

• Purenviro AS

What Are The Future Trends Of The Sensory Analysis Devices Market?

Leading organizations in the sensory analysis devices industry are working on crafting sophisticated items such as electronic tongue tech. The aim is to make taste assessment more precise and steady, and hence enhancing product quality control. The technology of the electronic tongue applies sensor arrays and complex formulae to spot, gauge, and distinguish flavors. It emulates the perception of the human tongue to yield objective, steady fast taste inspection for quality assurance and product creation. For instance, the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology, a University based in South Korea, teamed up with the Korean Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (a South Korean national research university) in December 2023. Together, they are developing a high-tech electronic tongue that can mimic the human sense of taste by integrating several taste sensors with deep-learning algorithms. This allows for accurate and unbiased detection and quantifying of flavors such as bitter, sour, salty, and sweet.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Sensory Analysis Devices Market Share?

The sensory analysis devices market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Electronic Nose, Electronic Tongue, Gas Chromatography Systems, Olfactometry Devices, Image Analysis Systems

2) By Technology: Sensor Technology, Data Processing Technology

3) By Mode Of Operation: Portable Devices, Desktop Devices, In-Line Systems, Handheld Devices

4) By End User: Food Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Cosmetic Manufacturers, Agricultural Research Institutes, Environmental Agencies

Subsegments:

1) By Electronic Nose: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Sensors, Quartz Crystal Microbalance Sensors, Conducting Polymer Sensors, Surface Acoustic Wave Sensors, Field Effect Transistor Sensors

2) By Electronic Tongue: Potentiometric Sensors, Voltammetric Sensors, Optical Sensors, Piezoelectric Sensors, Bioelectronic Sensors

3) By Gas Chromatography Systems: Flame Ionization Detectors, Thermal Conductivity Detectors, Electron Capture Detectors, Photoionization Detectors, Mass Spectrometry Detectors

4) By Olfactometry Devices: Dynamic Olfactometers, Field Olfactometers, Laboratory Olfactometers, Portable Olfactometers, Threshold Olfactometers

5) By Image Analysis Systems: Texture Analysis Systems, Color Analysis Systems, Shape Analysis Systems, Size Analysis Systems, Pattern Recognition Systems

View the full sensory analysis devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sensory-analysis-devices-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Sensory Analysis Devices Market?

For the year specified in the Sensory Analysis Devices Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region. It is anticipated that the fastest-growing region will be the Asia Pacific. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Sensory Analysis Devices Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aerospace Couplers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-couplers-global-market-report

Tow Bar Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tow-bar-global-market-report

Plantbasedmeat Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plantbasedmeat-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.