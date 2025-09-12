WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 28.4% CAGR | Connected Enterprise Market Reach USD 3.16 Trillion by 2030 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global connected enterprise market size was valued at $267.74 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,167.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.4% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 314 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13161 Driving FactorsSurge in need of automation & cloud computing across industries, rise in use of IoT in various industries to expand connected enterprise market, and growing incorporation of digital methods for business purposes drive the global connected enterprise market. On the other hand, high cost of deployment and lack of IoT standards restrain the growth to some extent. However, evolving trends in the retail sector, increasing adoption of IoT in small & medium scale businesses and technological advancements on digital platform are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Market SegmentationThe global connected enterprise market is segmented on the basis of offering, type, end user, and region. By offering, the market is differentiated into solutions and services. By services, it is differentiated into professional services and managed services. Depending on type, it is fragmented into manufacturing execution system, customer experience management, enterprise infrastructure management, asset performance management, remote monitoring system and others. The end user covered in the study includes Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, Retail and E-commerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy and Utility, and Others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players operating in the global connected enterprise market include Accelerite, Bosch GmbH, Cisco Systems, GE Digital, Honeywell International Inc., IBM, MindTree Ltd., PTC, Rockwell Automation, Inc. and UiPath. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the connected enterprise industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A13161 By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the global connected enterprise market. Simultaneously, the same region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 31.4% throughout the forecast period.On the basis of component, the solution segment held the major share in 2020, garnering around two-thirds of the global connected enterprise market. This is due to the fact that customer services solutions, monitoring solutions, and data management solutions have been highly beneficial for the market growth. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 30.6% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that enterprise resource planning (ERP) for professional services happens to deliver improved value by modernizing the operational infrastructure.On the basis of type, the manufacturing execution system segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the global connected enterprise market. However, the customer experience management segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 33.8% from 2021 to 2030. The other segments studied through the report include enterprise infrastructure management, asset performance management, and remote monitoring system.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (314 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connected-enterprise-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● Increase in automated solutions during the pandemic have pushed businesses to migrate to a completely automated environment, which has boosted the connected enterprise industry.● Businesses have been pushed to a fully automated environment, which has supplemented the market growth even more.● This trend is most likely to continue post pandemic as well.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. 