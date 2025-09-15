Comprehensive Report on the Single Port Surgical Platforms Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Single Port Surgical Platforms Market Through 2025?

The single port surgical platforms market size has seen swift expansion in the past few years. It is predicted to rise from a value of $1.36 billion in 2024 to reach $1.54 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. Factors contributing to growth in this historical period include escalating demand for lessened postoperative pain, increased availability of cutting-edge surgical tools and platforms, heightened patient understanding of scarless surgical alternatives, and a growing focus on minimizing hospital stays.

In the upcoming years, the market for single port surgical platforms is projected to experience substantial growth. The market, which is set to rise to $2.57 billion by 2029, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The key drivers for this anticipated growth include burgeoning healthcare investments in up-and-coming economies, a rising need for outpatient and ambulatory surgical services, enhanced government backing for robotic healthcare interventions, and the increasing affordability of robotic surgical platforms. Future market trends are expected to feature the development of modular robotic systems, revolutionary training methods using augmented or virtual reality simulators, smart instrument integration using embedded sensors and feedback, cutting-edge imaging technology innovation for navigation, and advancements in predictive analytics and decision support, powered by artificial intelligence.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Single Port Surgical Platforms Market?

The single port surgical platforms market is predicted to expand owing to the rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures. These procedures are medical interventions carried out through tiny incisions, lessening trauma and recovery time for patients. This surgical technique is becoming more popular, thanks to its benefits such as faster recovery, minimal complications, lower levels of pain and smaller scars, thus becoming more attractive to patients looking for quick and safe treatment procedures. Single port surgical platforms improve these procedures by enabling complex surgeries through a solitary incision, further reducing trauma and recovery time. These platforms improve surgical precision and efficiency through the use of advanced instruments, making procedures safer and more beneficial. Notably, in June 2024, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons - a non-profit organization in the US - reported that minimally invasive procedures showed an increase of 7% in 2023 over 2022. Consequently, the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures is propelling the development of the single port surgical platforms market.

Which Players Dominate The Single Port Surgical Platforms Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Single Port Surgical Platforms Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Medtronic plc

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

• Olympus Corporation

• Intuitive Surgical Inc.

• Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

• Applied Medical Resources Corporation

• Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd.

• Vicarious Surgical Inc.

• Titan Medical Inc.

• MicroPort MedBot (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Single Port Surgical Platforms Industry?

Top tier firms in the single port surgical platforms market are endeavoring to innovate and create technologically superior products like multi-jointed robotic tools to enhance the precision and lessen the recovery period of minimally invasive operations. Through small cuts in the body, these multi-jointed robotic tools, which have various moveable joints, enable surgeons to conduct highly precise and intricate movements. To illustrate, in May 2025, the American medical device company, Intuitive Surgical Inc., secured approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their da Vinci Single Port system. This system, specifically designed for transanal local excision and resection procedures, makes use of a single 1-inch incision through which three fully wristed, multi-jointed tools and a high-definition camera that articulates, can be operated on. This allows surgeons to carry out minimally invasive operations with an enhanced precision and a wider range of motion. The design of this system allows for 360° access to the anatomy and the rotation of the boom around a remote center, thereby reducing external collisions and making procedures in narrow or deep body areas, such as the lower pelvis or retroperitoneal space, easier.

Global Single Port Surgical Platforms Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The single port surgical platforms market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Single Arm Single Port Platforms, Multi Arm Single Port Platforms

2) By Technology: Robot Or Remote Controlled Assisted, Manual–Assisted

3) By Application: General Surgery, Gastroenterology, Urological, Gynecological, Bariatric

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Single Arm Single Port Platforms: Compact Single Arm Systems, Articulating Single Arm Systems, Rigid Single Arm Systems

2) By Multi Arm Single Port Platforms: Parallel Multi Arm Systems, Articulating Multi Arm Systems, Modular Multi Arm Systems

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Single Port Surgical Platforms Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for single port surgical platforms. The market report for single port surgical platforms includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, in addition to North America.

