Robot-Assisted Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis

Robot-Assisted Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Robot-Assisted Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Market Be By 2025?

The market for robot-assisted percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) has seen significant expansion in recent times. It is forecasted to grow from a valuation of $19.59 billion in 2024 to reach a worth of $27.56 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical phase include the increasing number of clinical trials confirming the effectiveness of robotic percutaneous coronary intervention, enhanced success rates in comparison to traditional percutaneous coronary intervention, the surge in training programs for physicians on robotic systems, heightened patient inclination towards cutting-edge treatment methodologies, and the emergence of reimbursement policies in developed areas.

In the coming years, the market for robot-aided percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is projected to experience significant expansion, reaching $106.86 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 40.3%. Factors contributing to growth in the predicted period include the enhanced use of 5G and real-time remote functionalities, the further implementation of robotic PCI systems in ambulatory surgical facilities, increased emphasis on minimizing post-PCI hospital stay lengths, a surge in venture capital interest in robotic cardiology start-ups, and more frequent adoption of machine learning for procedural planning and guidance. Future trends in the forecast period encompass the progression of cloud-based robotic PCI platforms for instantaneous data sharing, sophisticated cybersecurity infrastructures to safeguard robotic-assisted procedural data, the design of robotic systems structured specifically for outpatient cardiac care environments, advancements in AI-powered robotic learning through procedural datasets, and the evolution of compact robotic instruments for ultra-precise coronary navigation.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Robot-Assisted Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Market Landscape?

The surge in cardiovascular diseases, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of the robot-assisted percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) market in the future. Cardiovascular diseases are a group of disorders that affect the heart and blood vessels, including conditions such as coronary artery disease, heart attacks, and strokes. Sedentary lifestyles are largely to blame for the escalation in cardiovascular diseases, leading to obesity, high blood pressure, and unhealthy hearts. Robot-assisted PCI is used to treat these diseases, reopening obstructed or narrowed coronary arteries to reestablish blood flow to the heart, with reduced procedural risks and radiation exposure, thus improving patient outcomes. For example, the American Heart Association, a non-profit organization based in the US, reported in January 2024 that there were 131,454 deaths primarily due to high blood pressure in 2022, up from 124,508 deaths in 2021. Consequently, the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases is pushing the growth of the robot-assisted percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Robot-Assisted Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Market?

Major players in the Robot-Assisted Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Medtronic plc

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Stryker Corporation

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Intuitive Surgical

• BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

• MicroPort Scientific Corporation

• Biosensors International Group Ltd.

• OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited

• Medical Microinstruments

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Robot-Assisted Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Market In The Globe?

Major businesses in the robot-assisted percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) market are concentrated on the production of innovative robotic cardiology systems to enhance patient safety and streamline complex cardiac interventions. A robotic cardiology system is an advanced machine designed to assist cardiac specialists in executing precise and controlled coronary procedures, thereby increasing accuracy, reducing chances of human error and lowering radiation exposure for patients and health practitioners. For example, in May 2023, Robocath SAS, a firm headquartered in France known for its robotic vascular intervention solutions, debuted the R-One+. This state-of-the-art robotic solution empowers interventional cardiologists to execute coronary angioplasties (also known as percutaneous coronary intervention, or PCI) by managing devices via a central control unit located in the catheterization laboratory or control room. The R-One+ elevates precision in device handling, bolsters safety for patients and medical personnel by lessening radiation exposure, and permits a more relaxed work environment for operators. The product was unveiled at the EuroPCR conference in Paris, and the platform demonstrated new abilities that simplify PCI processes and boost safety, while shielding the cardiology team from radiation-caused injuries. This breakthrough showcases Robocath's pledge to enhance cardiovascular disease treatments via intelligent robotic support.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Robot-Assisted Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Market

The robot-assisted percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Robotic Systems, Catheters And Guidewires, Control Consoles

2) By Application: Coronary Angioplasty, Stent Placement, Thrombectomy

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Robotic Systems: Electromechanical Robotic Arms, Imaging Integration Units, Robotic Drive Systems

2) By Catheters And Guidewires: Coronary Guidewires, Balloon Catheters, Drug-Eluting Catheters

3) By Control Consoles: Touchscreen Interfaces, Joystick Controllers, Imaging Display Panels

Robot-Assisted Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Robot-Assisted Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI), North America leads as the region with the highest market size in 2024. However, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth during the forecasted period. The report includes comprehensive coverage of diverse regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

