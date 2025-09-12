USEReady Revolutionizes Product Discovery for Fortune 500 Manufacturer with AI-Powered Search

USEReady recognized as Agentic AI Leader by AIM Research Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO, USEReady

Generative AI, NLP, and Semantic Search deliver 60% faster searches, 80% increase in customer satisfaction, and 10x opportunity conversion impact

This success story shows how we translate the power of AI into tangible, measurable business value.” — Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO, USEReady

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USEReady , a global provider of AI and Analytics solutions, today announced the successful deployment of its AI-powered product search & recommendation solution for a Fortune 500 manufacturer. The solution, built on the Snowflake Data Cloud and powered by ElasticSearch, Generative AI, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Semantic Search, has transformed the customer’s product discovery experience.The manufacturer, a global leader in advanced materials for industries including aerospace, automotive, medical, pharma, life science, electronics, construction, and energy, faced challenges with an outdated keyword-based search system that often returned irrelevant results. This inefficiency frustrated customers, led to lost opportunities, and reduced engagement.USEReady addressed this by unifying structured and unstructured data on Snowflake, implementing a custom Named Entity Recognition (NER) model to extract and categorize key product attributes, and combining Lexical and Semantic Search for context-aware results. Generative AI further enhanced the system by enabling personalized recommendations, conversational interactions, and intelligent product alternatives in real-time.“This success story shows how we translate the power of AI into tangible, measurable business value,” said Uday Hegde, Co-founder & CEO of USEReady. “By understanding our clients' most pressing challenges, we deliver solutions that don’t just improve efficiency but fundamentally transform how enterprises engage with their customers. Faster product discovery and higher satisfaction directly translate into growth and loyalty.”Since going live, the customer has seen:- 60% faster product searches, reducing friction in the customer journey- 80% increase in customer satisfaction, strengthening engagement and loyalty- Greater than 10x opportunity conversion rates and improved revenue growth opportunities- Context-aware AI recommendations unlocking cross-selling and upselling potential“For a manufacturer with a vast and complex catalog, search is no longer just a feature; it’s a strategic revenue driver,” said Lalit Bakshi, Co-founder & President of USEReady. “By leveraging a modern data stack with Snowflake as the single source of truth, we created a truly intelligent search engine. This validates our ART principle (Accuracy, Responsibility, Trustworthiness) by ensuring the solution is powerful, precise, and reliable, turning customer frustration into a competitive advantage.”“This project is a compelling example of how multiple AI disciplines like Generative AI, NLP, Semantic Search, and custom NER, can be orchestrated to address real-world complexity at enterprise scale,” said Amit Phatak, Sr. VP & Head – Decision Intelligence Practice, USEReady. “We didn’t just build a better search engine, we reimagined how users interact with data. By enabling intuitive, conversational, and context-aware product discovery, we’ve empowered our client to move beyond transactions and toward intelligent customer engagement. This is AI not as a buzzword, but as a business multiplier.”About USEReadyFounded in 2011 in New York, USEReady empowers enterprises with cutting-edge AI and Analytics solutions to drive intelligent, autonomous transformation. As a trusted partner to Fortune 500 organizations, USEReady delivers scalable, high-impact solutions through its expertise in Agentic AI, Decision Intelligence, Cloud Data Engineering, and Analytics Modernization. Leveraging proprietary frameworks and industry protocols, USEReady enables customers across Manufacturing, Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, and Travel & Hospitality to achieve measurable outcomes in an agentic world. For more information, visit www.useready.com

