Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Editing Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company's Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Editing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Editing Market Through 2025?

The market size of Ribonucleic acid (RNA) editing has significantly expanded in the past few years. The market, valued at $16.10 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $17.55 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The historic period witnessed this increase due to the escalating demand for transient and reversible editing methods, more extensive usage in the research of neurodegenerative diseases, rising occurrences of rare and orphan diseases, an escalating interest in synthetic biology and bioengineering, and increased initiatives in academic and translational research.

In the coming years, the ribonucleic acid (RNA) editing market is anticipated to experience considerable growth, projecting an expansion to a market worth of $24.42 billion by 2029 with an 8.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This anticipated growth within the forecast period can be attributed to several factors such as escalating occurrence of genetic disorders, heightened interest in personalized medicine, increasing use in cancer treatments, evolving advancements in delivery systems, and rising encouragement from government and regulatory institutions. The major trends expected to shape the future of the market include technology refinement in RNA editing platforms, advancements in the in vivo delivery technologies, transformation in sequencing and transcriptomes, improvements in transient gene modulation techniques, and progress in synthetic biology applications.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Editing Market?

The escalation in genetic disorder prevalence is anticipated to fuel the ribonucleic acid (RNA) editing market's expansion. Genetic disorders, which result from alterations or anomalies in genetic material passed down from parents or occurring organically, are seeing an uptick due to increased parental age. Older parents are at a heightened risk of passing on chromosomal irregularities. Ribonucleic acid (RNA) editing serves as a treatment for genetic disorders, rectifying mutations at the RNA level and enabling cells to generate operational proteins without modifying the foundational DNA. As an example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an American public health institution, stated in May 2024 that around 100,000 individuals in the United States suffer from sickle cell disease (SCD). As such, the growing incidence of genetic disorders is propelling the ribonucleic acid (RNA) editing market forward.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Editing Market?

Major players in the Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Editing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Moderna Inc.

• Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

• CureVac AG

• Beam Therapeutics Inc.

• EdiGene Inc.

• Ethris GmbH

• Deep Genomics Incorporated

• ProQR Therapeutics NV

• ReCode Therapeutics

• Capstan Therapeutics Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Editing Sector?

Key players in the ribonucleic acid (RNA) editing sector are zeroing in on innovative strategies such as in vivo gene editing. This technique facilitates the precise and efficient rectification of disease-triggering mutations within living organisms. The term 'in vivo gene editing' denotes the process of directly modifying genes within an organism's cells to rectify genetic defects and tailor gene function for medicinal purposes. For example, the Rett Syndrome Research Trust, an American non-profit organization, introduced the MECP2 Editing Consortium in April 2024. The consortium aims to progress gene editing solutions for Rett syndrome. It is a collective effort that brings six pioneering laboratories together to develop DNA and RNA editing treatments tackling the genetic source of Rett syndrome, with the goal of rapidly progressing these solutions to clinical testing stages. This joint approach encourages expedited progress by leveraging pooled expertise to generate accurate and potentially healing solutions for this severe neurological disorder.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Editing Market

The ribonucleic acid (RNA) editing market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Modification, Transfer Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Modification, Ribosomal Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Modification

2) By Technique: Insertion Or Deletion, Deamination

3) By Application: Cancer, Genetic Disorders, Temporary Maladies

Subsegments:

1) By Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (MRNA) Modification: Base Editing, Adenosine Deaminase Acting On Ribonucleic Acid (RNA)-Mediated Editing, Site-Directed Ribonucleic Acid(RNA) Editing

2) By Transfer Ribonucleic Acid (TRNA) Modification: Pseudouridylation, Transfer Ribonucleic Acid Splicing, Inosine Modification

3) By Ribosomal Ribonucleic Acid (Rrna) Modification: Pseudouridylation, Ribosomal Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Maturation Pathway Modulation, Site-Specific Ribosomal Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Editing

Global Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Editing Market - Regional Insights

In the Global Market Report 2025 for Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Editing, North America emerged as the leading region in the year 2024. Anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period is the Asia-Pacific region. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the following regions - Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

