Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the market size of reprocessed medical devices has seen a swift expansion. The market, which is set to escalate from $3.22 billion in 2024 to $3.64 billion in 2025, forecasts a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include surging healthcare expenses, mounting environmental issues, the rise in chronic disease cases, the upward trend in adopting minimally invasive techniques, and a growing consciousness towards waste reduction.

In the coming years, rapid expansion is anticipated in the market for reprocessed medical devices. The market is projected to reach $5.86 billion by 2029, with a 12.7% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This forecasted growth can be attributed to several factors including an emphasis on healthcare circular economy, increased focus on patient safety and quality assurance, greater hospital budgets for sustainability measures, growing alliances between hospitals and reprocessing firms, as well as mounting pressure from healthcare payers to reduce expenses. Notable trends during the forecast period comprise advancements in sterilization technologies and cleaning and decontamination processes, the incorporation of data analytics for quality assurance, developments in material science technology, and enhancements of automated reprocessing equipment technologies.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Reprocessed Medical Devices Market?

The reprocessed medical devices market is projected to expand due to the escalating number of surgeries. Surgical procedures, which represent any manual or instrumental techniques executed by surgeons to diagnose, combat, or prevent diseases and other health conditions, are on the rise. Thanks to advancements in medical technology, surgeries are now safer, minimally invasive, and remarkably effective - thereby increasing patient demand and expanding their application. The use of reprocessed medical devices in surgeries helps cut costs while ensuring a continuous supply of top-notch sterilized tools for multiple uses. For instance, data from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) revealed that liposuction surpassed breast augmentation as the most popular surgical procedure among women in June 2024, with a total of 1.8 million procedures. This represented a 29% rise from 2021. As a result, the reprocessed medical devices market is benefitting from an increased number of surgical procedures.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Reprocessed Medical Devices Market?

Major players in the Reprocessed Medical Devices Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Siemens AG

• 3M Company

• Medline Industries, LP

• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

• Stryker Corporation

• GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

• Olympus Corporation

• Getinge AB

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Reprocessed Medical Devices Market?

Significant players in the reprocessed medical devices market are concentrating their efforts on expanding their establishments, such as utilising the circular business model, to decrease their environmental footprint, lower expenses, and endorse sustainable healthcare methods. The circular business model symbolises a sustainable strategy that emphasises the reutilisation, refurbishing, and recycling of products to prolong their lifespan and minimise waste. For example, in August 2024, Arjo, a medical technology business based in Sweden, unveiled a state-of-the-art centre for refurbishing medical equipment. This infrastructure, which is 50% bigger than the preceding location, is constructed to cater to an elevated customer demand with improved efficiency. The launch of this facility reaffirms Arjo's devotion to sustainability by supporting circular business practices through its Arjo ReNu scheme. This facility has advanced automatic cleansing, disinfecting, and testing systems to confirm that medical beds, patient lifts, slings, and hygiene systems comply with rigid safety and quality standards prior to reutilisation. The increased area helps Arjo reduce water and energy use while promoting sustainable healthcare practices, therefore contributing to longer device life and a reduction in medical waste.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Reprocessed Medical Devices Market Growth

The reprocessed medical devices market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Third-Party Reprocessing, In-House Reprocessing

2) By Device Type: Electrophysiology Devices, Surgical Instruments, Catheters, Endoscopes, Implants, Dialysis Devices

3) By Material: Metal, Plastic, Silicone, Rubber, Composite Materials

4) By Application: Cardiology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Urology, Neurology, Oncology

5) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Community Healthcare, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Third-Party Reprocessing: Cardiovascular Devices, Gastroenterology Devices, Laparoscopic Devices, Orthopedic Devices, General Surgery Devices, Other Devices

2) By In-House Reprocessing: Surgical Instruments, Respiratory Devices, Endoscopy Devices, Ultrasound Probes, Other Devices

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Reprocessed Medical Devices Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Reprocessed Medical Devices, North America was noted as the leading region for the year 2024. Expectedly, the Asia-Pacific region should see the swiftest growth in the market within the predicted time frame. The report includes a comprehensive coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

