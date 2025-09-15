Nonstop Laughs Await at OSAKA COMEDY FESTIVAL 2025, September 15–21

OSAKA COMEDY FESTIVAL 2025 List of Participants for OSAKA COMEDY FESTIVAL 2025 JAPAN'S GOT TALENT Superstars Live

Top comedians gather in for OSAKA COMEDY FESTIVAL 2025! Enjoy stand-up, funny shows, Japan’s 1st "GOT TALENT Superstars Live," and AI MANZAI!

CHUO-KU, OSAKA CITY, JAPAN, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OSAKA LIVELY CREATION PROJECT announced the launch of OSAKA COMEDY FESTIVAL 2025, a seven-day comedy event to be held from September 15 to 21 across Sky Theater MBS, HEP HALL, and Hankyu Sun Square, as Osaka builds excitement ahead of Expo 2025.

With the theme of “The Funniest Week in the World,” OSAKA COMEDY FESTIVAL 2025 will showcase the charm of Osaka’s unique comedy culture to the world. Comedy champions from Japan, top comedians from around the globe, world-class producers, and rising performers will gather in Osaka for this special event.

To share Osaka’s unique comedy culture with the world, OSAKA COMEDY FESTIVAL 2025 will bring together comedy contest champions, top comedians from Japan and abroad, world-class producers, and next-generation performers under the theme “The Funniest Week in the World.”

At Sky Theater MBS, the Japan premiere of “GOT TALENT Superstars Live” will feature global performers who rose to fame through the GOT TALENT series, including Cyril, Jonathan Rinny, EBIKEN, Wes-P, and BIKOON! Other highlights include “MASTER of CONTE LIVE” and “MANZAI EXPO” by top Japanese comedians, and “With subtitles! YOSHIMOTO SHINKIGEKI,” Osaka’s iconic comedy show featuring top acts from Japan and abroad.

At HEP HALL, daily programs will feature a variety of shows, including “MANZAI × AI ~Experience Japanese Comedy~,” which combines Osaka’s signature comedy style with AI-powered subtitle translation. Also on the lineup is the “OSAKA COMEDY FESTIVAL New Star Audition,” a special audition for rising comedians, with guests like Charlie Burrows (Casting Director, Cirque du Soleil) and Chris O'Dell (Producer of GOT TALENT).

At the outdoor Hankyu Sun Square, street performers from all over Japan will offer free shows for everyone. OSAKA COMEDY FESTIVAL 2025 brings Osaka’s comedy culture to the world with a week of laughter and entertainment.

[Event Overview]

Event: OSAKA COMEDY FESTIVAL 2025

Dates and Venues:

[HEP HALL] September 15 (Mon, holiday) – September 21 (Sun), 2025

[Hankyu Sun Square] September 15 (Mon, holiday) – September 21 (Sun), 2025

[Sky Theater MBS] September 16 (Tue) – September 21 (Sun), 2025

*Opening ceremony will be held on September 15 (Mon, holiday).

Venues:

- HEP HALL (HEP FIVE 8F, 5-15 Kakuda-cho, Kita-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka)

- Hankyu Sun Square (Next to Hankyu Grand Building, 8-47 Kakuda-cho, Kita-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka)

- Sky Theater MBS (JP Tower Osaka 6F, 3-2-2 Umeda, Kita-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka)

Organizer: Osaka Nigiwai Creation Project Executive Committee

*Constituent Organizations: Osaka Prefecture, Osaka City, Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau

“Osaka Nigiwai Creation Project” official website: https://osakanigiwai.com/

Official Website: https://osaka-fringe.com/

Ticket Agencies:

- FANY Ticket: https://r.ticket.fany.lol/osakacomedyfestival

- e+ (eplus): https://eplus.jp/comedyfes2025/

- Lawson Ticket: https://l-tike.com/osakacomedyfestival/

- Ticket Pia: https://w.pia.jp/t/ocf2025/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.