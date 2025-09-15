Radioligand Therapy Market to Reach USD $9.75 Billion by 2029 at 10.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

Radioligand Therapy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Radioligand Therapy Market?

In the past few years, the radioligand therapy market has seen swift expansion. The market is projected to surge from $6.01 billion in 2024 to $6.64 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. Several factors have contributed to the historical growth phase, including the increased application of liquid biopsy, the introduction of tumor-agnostic treatments, the incorporation of artificial intelligence within oncology, the robust pipeline of bispecific antibodies, and enhanced government financial support for cancer research.

In the coming years, the market size for radioligand therapy is anticipated to experience swift expansion. By 2029, it is projected to swell to $9.77 billion, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to several factors. These include heightened investment from major pharmaceutical companies in oncology startups, increased utilization of real-world evidence, advancements in radiopharmaceutical and theranostic research, synergies between academic institutions and industry, and an uptick in cases of rare and orphan cancers. Notable trends for the forecast period encompass AI-guided radiopharmaceutical formulation, theranostics integrating dual imaging-therapy platforms, microfluidics-powered radiotracer synthesis, next-generation alpha-emitting isotopes, and 3D-printed personalized dosimetry devices.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Radioligand Therapy Global Market Growth?

The growth of the radioligand therapy market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising prevalence of cancer. Cancer, a disease characterized by an unchecked proliferation and spread of abnormal cells, is seeing an increase in incidence due to chronic exposure to environmental pollutants which impair cell function, damage DNA, and foster abnormal cell growth. Radioligand therapy combats cancer by directing radiation towards tumor cells via ligands that attach to specific receptors, reducing damage to healthy tissues and internally destroying cancer cells. For example, the American Cancer Society, a US-based non-profit organization promoting cancer awareness, reported in January 2022 that it is estimated there will be 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer-related deaths in the US, equating to nearly 1,670 deaths daily. Consequently, the rising incidence of cancer is promoting the expansion of the radioligand therapy market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Radioligand Therapy Market?

Major players in the radioligand therapy market include:

• Bayer AG

• Novartis AG

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Lantheus Holdings Inc.

• Curium LLC

• Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG

• Molecular Partners AG

• Telix Pharmaceuticals

• Nanobiotix S.A.

• Mariana Oncology Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Radioligand Therapy Market In The Future?

Key players in the radioligand therapy market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative solutions, such as facilities specifically for radioligand therapy. These facilities strive to improve production efficiency and adhere to stringent standards of quality and safety when manufacturing and distributing targeted cancer treatments. These specialized centers are equipped to manage and administer radioactive drugs for cancer treatment, utilizing cutting-edge imaging systems and radiation protection. All the while, they ensure safety through a team of trained professionals and strict guidelines. Novartis AG, a Swiss pharmaceutical company, in January 2024, unveiled a new automated large-scale facility in Indiana for radioligand therapy (RLT) production. This site, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for commercial manufacturing, spans over 70,000 square feet, making it the largest and most advanced Novartis facility devoted to RLT. Designed to allow efficient, time-bound production, it also foresees fully automated production chains to drastically increase supply volumes, addressing the rising demands of patients in the US and Canada.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Radioligand Therapy Market Report?

The radioligand therapy market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type Of Radioligand: Alpha Emitters, Beta Emitters, Auger Emitters, Combined Emissions

2) By Molecular Target: Hormone Receptors, Growth Factor Receptors, Antigen Tumor Markers, Other Molecular Targets

3) By Route Of Administration: Intravenous (IV), Intramuscular (IM), Subcutaneous, Oral

4) By Application: Oncology, Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Diseases

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutions, Home Care Settings

Subsegments:

1) By Alpha Emitters: Actinium-225 (Ac-225), Radium-223 (Ra-223), Astatine-211 (At-211), Bismuth-213 (Bi-213)

2) By Beta Emitters: Lutetium-177 (Lu-177), Iodine-131 (I-131), Yttrium-90 (Y-90), Samarium-153 (Sm-153)

3) By Auger Emitters: Iodine-125 (I-125), Indium-111 (In-111), Gallium-67 (Ga-67), Thallium-201 (Tl-201)

4) By Combined Emissions: Terbium-161 (Tb-161), Copper-67 (Cu-67), Rhenium-186 (Re-186), Lead-212 (Pb-212)

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Radioligand Therapy Industry?

In 2024, the radioligand therapy market was predominantly led by North America. However, the forecast period anticipates Asia-Pacific to be the region with the fastest growth. The report on the global market for radioligand therapy encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

