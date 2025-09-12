3D Scanning Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2021 - 2031

3D Scanning Market Growth

3D Scanning Market Expected to Reach $16.66 Billion by 2030

Rise in need to capture large volumes of 3D data for modelling and analysis, etc., boosts the market growth.” — Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research, titled, "3D Scanning Market By Type, Services, Range, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" the 3D scanning market size was valued at $3.72 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $16.66 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.

3D scanning technology is an improved process of analyzing an environment in the real world by collecting data in order to recreate a three-dimensional shape and appearance. Moreover, the 3D laser scanner is well-suited to the measuring & inspection of curved surfaces and complicated geometries that require enormous volumes of data with the correct description. The 3D scanning market has witnessed significant development, owing to the high adoption of AR/VR devices and the commercialization of autonomous vehicles.The global 3D scanning market trends are majorly driven by an increase in the need to capture large volumes of 3D data for modeling and analysis, paired with the surge in the need for highly accurate 3D scanning. Moreover, ongoing technological advancements in 3D scanning are anticipated to drive the growth of 3D scanning. However, the dependence of market growth on non-3D businesses and the high price of high-resolution 3D scanners are acting as a prime restraint on the market. On the contrary, structured light-based 3D scanning and the growing 3D printing market, generating demand, are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the 3D scanning industry during the forecast period.According to 3D scanning market analysis, the laser scanner segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020. The short-range scanning and long-range scanner segments collectively accounted for around 81.9% market share in 2020. The surge in the adoption of VR and AR solutions led to the growth of the medium-range scanning and long-range scanner segment, thereby enhancing the 3D scanning market growth.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the 3D scanner and 3D printer applications. The decline in demand for applications such as projectors has significantly impacted the demand for 3D scanning solutions during the pandemic. Further, the lack of availability of a professional workforce due to partial and complete lockdowns implemented by governments across the globe has restrained the growth of the 3D scanning market during the pandemic. However, the rise in demand for VR and digital application-based gaming solutions has led to the growth of three-dimensional scanning solutions that are expected to drive the growth of the market after the pandemic.Region-wise, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share of the global 3D scanning market, owing to the presence of prime players in this region. Further, China holds a dominating position in the market, owing to a rise in investment by prime players and government agencies to develop next-generation 3D scanning solutions. The adoption of 3D printing solutions across healthcare, construction, and other sectors is expected to propel the growth of the 3D scanning industry in this region.

Key Findings of Study
- In 2020, the laser scanner segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.
- The short-range scanning and long-range scanner segments together accounted for around 81.9% of the market share in 2020.
- The healthcare segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period.
- North America contributed the major share in the market, accounting for more than 40.3% share in 2020.

The key players profiled in the report include Faro Technologies Inc., Creaform Inc., Direct Dimensions Inc., GOM GmbH, Konica Minolta Inc., Nikon Corporation, Autodesk Inc., 3D Systems Inc., ShapeGrabber, and Maptek Pty Ltd. These market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the industry.

