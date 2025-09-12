Submit Release
Fire drill of Guia Hill Cable Car to be carried out next Monday with enclosure of certain areas required

MACAU, September 12 - To strengthen the contingency collaboration capability for emergencies occurred at Guia Hill Cable Car, the Fire Services Bureau and the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will carry out an accident rescue drill of Guia Hill Cable Car from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on 15 September (Monday). During the period, the areas including the upper station of Guia Hill Cable Car, the slope of Flora Park and the trail with 33 bends will be enclosed. The public should avoid entering the enclosed areas and pay attention to safety. IAM apologises for any inconvenience caused. In addition, the Guia Hill Cable Car service is closed on every Monday as usual.

