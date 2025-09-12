MPU Hosts Anti-Scam Promotion Events to Raise Awareness among University Students

MACAU, September 12 - To enhance vigilance against fraud among university students, Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) partnered with the Judiciary Police (PJ) to host various anti-fraud activities for new students. This initiative included a seminar on “Preventing Telecommunications and Online Fraud”, and roadshow of an “Anti-Scam Promotion Vehicle”. These activities were aimed at strengthening students’ alertness, and also building a robust defence network on the campus.

During the orientation, representatives from the Judiciary Police presented to 3,000 freshmen the latest fraudulent practices, such as conmen posing as police, romance scams, brushing scams, spoofing and phishing SMS. By simulating example scenes of real-world cases, PJ revealed the tricky practices of scammers, reinforcing students’ awareness of common telecom-scams.

The “Anti-Scam Promotion Vehicle” featured engaging booths that attracted significant student participation. Booth games included “App for Anti-Scam, Knack for Cracking Scam”, “Smart Anti-Deception Stop”, “Battles against fraud”, and “Photo Booth for Anti-Fraud Stars”. Through educational and interactive games, the event aimed to entertain, while enhancing students’ vigilance and capabilities in fraud prevention, helping them secure their personal and financial safety.

The Student Affairs Office of Macao Polytechnic University stated that the University has been actively supporting the “On-campus Anti-scam ‘Vaccination’ Programme” launched by the Macao SAR Government. In the new academic year, the University will continue to strengthen a safe network on campus and organise a series of anti-fraud activities, such as the Crime Prevention Week, MPU fraud prevention ambassadors, seminars, risk evaluation survey, among others.