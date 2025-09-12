Submit Release
Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on green economy sectors lead in GDP gains

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, expressed satisfaction with the latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the second quarter of 2025, released by Statistics South Africa, showing a commendable 0.8% growth. This progress highlights the significant contributions of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) to South Africa’s economic resilience.

"The Department remains steadfast in its mission to foster a green economy that supports economic growth while preserving our natural heritage," said Minister George. "Through strategic interventions in environmental sectors, sustainable forest management, and fisheries governance, we are creating jobs and boosting sectors critical to our nation’s development. The 1.7% growth in trade, catering and accommodation, including eco-tourism benefits, and the 0.5% rise in personal services from community initiatives, further illustrate how our conservation efforts drive inclusive economic gains." Minister George noted the R16.6 billion inventory buildup, with significant contributions from mining, transport, and manufacturing, as evidence of improved supply chain resilience supported by DFFE’s environmental policies.

"As we move forward, the Department will continue to champion biodiversity economy projects and climate resilience measures to sustain this positive trajectory and uplift communities across South Africa."

The Minister encouraged all stakeholders to embrace sustainable practices to ensure long-term economic and environmental prosperity.

