Post-Marketing Pharmacovigilance And Medical Information Market Anticipated to Grow at 11.5% CAGR Through 2029

The market size of post-marketing pharmacovigilance and medical information has increased swiftly in the past few years. Predictions show a rise from $6.16 billion in 2024 to $6.90 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The expansion during the historical period is credited to factors such as the incorporation of AI into pharmacovigilance processes, a heightened demand for outsourced services related to drug safety, increased complexity in biopharmaceutical products, a rising emphasis on patient-reported outcomes, and a growth in cooperation between regulatory bodies and industry.

The market size for post-marketing pharmacovigilance and medical information is projected to experience swift expansion in the upcoming years. With an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%, it is expected to reach $10.68 billion by 2029. This projected growth within the forecast period is due to the enhancements in drug safety analytics tools, the surge in adoption of cloud-based pharmacovigilance systems, the increased introduction of innovative therapeutics, an escalating focus on preemptive risk management strategies, and mounting pharmacovigilance needs in developing markets. Key trends for the forecast period involve advancements in automatic adverse event detection, emergence of combined pharmacovigilance platforms, breakthroughs in real-time safety data monitoring, evolution of patient engagement tools for safety reporting, and the emergence of predictive analytics for drug risk evaluation.

The increasing occurrences of negative impacts from drug usage are predicted to stimulate the expansion of the post-marketing pharmacovigilance and medical information market. These negative impacts, known as adverse drug reactions, are the unintended or harmful outcomes that arise when medicine is administered at prophylactic, diagnostic, or therapeutic dosages. With age, the requirement for treatment of multiple chronic ailments has increased, leading to concurrent usage of numerous medications and hence, increasing the probability of damaging drug interactions and unexpected side effects. Post-marketing pharmacovigilance and medical information facilitates in managing these reactions by identifying, recording, and circulating information about potential side effects once a drug is released, ensuring its safety and efficacy. For instance, Navikenz, a US-based IT service company specializing in artificial intelligence, reported in January 2023 that in the US, adverse drug reactions are anticipated to result in between 200,000 and 400,000 deaths each year, surpassing the fatalities from stroke and diabetes together, with roughly 2.7 million occurrences each year resulting in over 100,000 hospital admissions and more than 15,000 deaths. Consequently, the growing occurrences of adverse drug reactions serve as a significant catalyst for the growth of the post-marketing pharmacovigilance and medical information market.

• Cencora Inc.

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Accenture plc

• Sanofi S.A.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Capgemini SE

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

• IQVIA Holdings Inc.

• HCL Technologies Limited

Leading firms in the post-marketing pharmacovigilance and medical information market are concentrating on inventing advanced solutions such as AI-powered pharmacovigilance workflows to raise the precision of adverse event detection and allow real-time safety monitoring for superior patient results. These workflows based on artificial intelligence automate the monitoring of drug safety, leading to quicker detection of adverse events and better regulatory compliance. For example, in January 2024, PubHive Ltd., a SaaS company from the UK specialising in cloud-based applications, launched a centralised management of Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) for life science businesses and research institutions. The platform offers a single, convenient repository for crucial drug safety information, automates literature tracking and regulatory reporting, increases team cooperation, and simplifies the compliance process with advanced AI features. This makes the pharmacovigilance teams work more effectively and proactively, maintaining patient safety while staying in line with regulatory norms.

1) By Type: Spontaneous Reporting, Intensified Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Reporting, Targeted Spontaneous Reporting, Cohort Event Monitoring, Electronic Health Record (EHR) Mining

2) By Product: Books, Online Media, Journals

3) By End User: Hospitals, Research Organizations, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Spontaneous Reporting: Consumer Reporting, Healthcare Professional Reporting, Regulatory Authority Reporting, Pharmaceutical Company Reporting, Digital App-Based Reporting

2) By Intensified Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Reporting: Hospital-Based Surveillance, Program-Specific Monitoring, Disease-Specific Monitoring, Product-Specific Monitoring, Real-Time Monitoring Systems

3) By Targeted Spontaneous Reporting: Risk Population-Based Reporting, Therapeutic Class-Based Reporting, Adverse Drug Reaction Focused Reporting, Region-Specific Reporting, Healthcare Setting-Specific Reporting

4) By Cohort Event Monitoring: Prospective Cohort Monitoring, Retrospective Cohort Monitoring, Active Follow-Up Monitoring, New Drug User Monitoring, Disease Registry-Linked Monitoring

5) By Electronic Health Record (EHR) Mining: Natural Language Processing-Based Mining, Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Machine Learning Algorithms, Rule-Based Signal Detection, Longitudinal Patient Data Analysis, Integrated Hospital Data Systems

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Post-Marketing Pharmacovigilance and Medical Information, North America held the distinction of being the leading region. The region predicted to have the most rapid growth in the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

