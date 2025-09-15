Point-Of-Care-Testing (POCT) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

Point-Of-Care-Testing (POCT) Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Point-Of-Care-Testing (POCT) Market Size And Growth?

The expansion of the point-of-care-testing (POCT) market has been swift in recent years, with its value poised to rise from $45.45 billion in 2024 to $50.79 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include heightened interest in personalized medicine, escalated healthcare infrastructure investments, an increase in emergency care incidents, amplified usage of point-of-care molecular testing, and wider integration of AI into diagnostic measures.

Expectations are high for considerable expansion in the point-of-care-testing (POCT) market over the coming years, with a projected value of $78.19 billion by 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. This predicted growth within the forecast period can be tied to several factors including a rising interest in personalized medicine, the expansion of telehealth and remote monitoring, improved healthcare access in emerging markets, non-traditional settings utilising these applications, and increased use of wearable diagnostic devices. Significant trends during this forecast period are predicted to include advancements in multiplex testing platforms, creation of mobile molecular diagnostic devices, innovative smartphone-aided diagnostic tools, enhancements in connectivity and data integration, and the creation of artificial intelligence (AI) driven POCT systems.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Point-Of-Care-Testing (POCT) Market?

The growing acceptance of telemedicine is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the point-of-care-testing (POCT) market. Telemedicine involves the provision of medical care from a distance, utilizing digital communication tools such as video calls, phone calls, or secure messaging. This surge in telemedicine usage is due to the heightened need for accessible, prompt, and contactless health services, notably propelled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Point-of-care testing (POCT) enhances telemedicine by offering fast, trustworthy diagnostic outcomes that can be immediately conveyed to distant health care professionals. For instance, a survey by Rock Health, a US-based health technology firm, showed that as of February 2023, among 8,014 participants between July 12 and August 22, 2022, 76% of individuals above the age of 55 had utilized telemedicine, while 80% of the total respondents claimed to have received care through telemedicine at some stage, marking an 8% increase from 72% in 2021. Therefore, the escalating adoption of telemedicine is stimulating the advancement of the point-of-care-testing (POCT) market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Point-Of-Care-Testing (POCT) Market?

Major players in the Point-Of-Care-Testing (POCT) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Danaher Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Zoetis Inc.

• BioMérieux SA

• QuidelOrtho Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Point-Of-Care-Testing (POCT) Market?

Key participants in the point-of-care-testing (POCT) industry are striving to design novel products like blood glucose control solutions, with a view to enhancing diagnostic speed, precision, and patient outcomes in proximity-to-patient environments. Blood glucose control solutions include a variety of tools, devices, and mechanisms that enable constant monitoring, tracking, and regulation of blood sugar levels, which aids in managing illnesses like diabetes. To cite an example, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, a pharmaceutical corporation based in Switzerland, launched the Cobas pulse system in January 2022. This system constitutes a cutting-edge platform that marries point-of-care blood glucose testing with the capabilities of smart devices. It provides easy incorporation with hospital IT systems enabling swift result delivery, as well as real-time access to clinical data. The device facilitates the use of healthcare applications to bolster decision-making support and streamline workflow at the patient's location.

How Is The Point-Of-Care-Testing (POCT) Market Segmented?

The point-of-care-testing (POCT) market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Blood Glucose Testing, Infectious Diseases Testing, Cardiac Markers Testing, Coagulation Testing, Pregnancy And Fertility Testing, Blood Gas Or Electrolytes Testing, Urinalysis Testing, Other Types

2) By Mode Of Purchase: Over-The-Counter Products, Prescribed Based Products

3) By Technology: Immunoassays, Molecular Diagnostics, Microbial Detection, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing, Biochemical Testing

4) By End-User: Clinical Laboratories, Ambulatory Care Facilities And Physician Offices, Pharmacies, Retail Clinics And E-Comm Platforms, Hospitals, Critical Care Centres, Urgent Care Centres, Home Care And Self-Testing, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Blood Glucose Testing: Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices, Flash Glucose Monitoring Devices

2) By Infectious Diseases Testing: Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Testing, Hepatitis Testing, Influenza Testing, COVID-19 Testing, Other Infectious Diseases Testing

3) By Cardiac Markers Testing: Troponin Testing, Creatine Kinase-MB (CK-MB) Testing, Myoglobin Testing, B-type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP) Testing

4) By Coagulation Testing: Prothrombin Time (PT) Testing, Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time (aPTT) Testing, International Normalized Ratio (INR) Testing

5) By Pregnancy And Fertility Testing: Pregnancy Test Kits, Ovulation Test Kits, Fertility Hormone Testing

6) By Blood Gas Or Electrolytes Testing: Arterial Blood Gas Testing, Venous Blood Gas Testing, Electrolyte Testing

7) By Urinalysis Testing: Urine Chemistry Analysis, Microscopic Urine Analysis, Urine Culture Testing

8) By Other Types: Drug Abuse Testing, Allergy Testing, Cholesterol Testing, Thyroid Function Testing

View the full point-of-care-testing (poct) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/point-of-care-testing-poct-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Point-Of-Care-Testing (POCT) Market?

In the 2025 Point-Of-Care-Testing (POCT) Global Market Report, North America is identified as the leading region for that particular year. Projections indicate that Asia-Pacific will experience the fastest growth rate in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, the report provides comprehensive coverage of several regions including the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

