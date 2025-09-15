Point-of-Care Technology Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

Point-of-Care Technology Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Point-of-Care Technology Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Point-of-Care Technology Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for point-of-care technology has seen significant growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $39.33 billion in 2024 to $43.21 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The past growth in this market can be linked to factors like the decentralization of healthcare delivery, the need for immediate diagnosis in emergency situations, growth in demand for quick infection screening, increased use of mobile testing units, and a strong emphasis on cost-effective diagnostic workflows.

The market size of point-of-care technology is poised to see a substantial rise in the coming years. It is predicted to expand to a value of $62.16 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth during the projected period can be linked to the surge in telemedicine platforms, enhanced focus on personalized and predictive care, broader application in at-home health supervision, and the rise in governmental initiatives promoting decentralized testing. Principal trends during the forecast period entail progress in diagnostic algorithms powered by artificial intelligence, development of compact multiplex testing devices, strides in wearable health tracking tools, advancements in integrating data in the cloud, and the creation of home-based telehealth ecosystems.

Download a free sample of the point-of-care technology market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27390&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Point-of-Care Technology Market?

The escalating occurrence of chronic health conditions is predicted to accelerate the growth of the point-of-care technology market. These chronic conditions are enduring health issues that require long-term attention and modifications in lifestyle. Such chronic conditions are on the rise due to sedentary lifestyles which heighten the likelihood of health issues like heart diseases and diabetes. Point-of-care technology is a crucial tool in managing these illnesses by providing quick and on-site diagnostic testing, making it suitable for clinics, home settings, and remote healthcare. This technology minimizes treatment delays by offering immediate results and enhances patient monitoring and healthcare convenience. For example, the National Health Service, a government department based in the UK, reported in June 2024, that 3,615,330 individuals registered with a general practitioner (GP) were diagnosed with non-diabetic hyperglycemia or pre-diabetes in 2023, a rise of 18% from 3,065,825 cases in 2022. Hence, the rising incidence of chronic health conditions is fuelling the growth of the point-of-care technology market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Point-of-Care Technology Market?

Major players in the Point-of-Care Technology Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Danaher Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Hologic Inc.

• bioMérieux SA

• Quidel Corporation

• Sysmex Corporation

• Cepheid Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Point-of-Care Technology Industry?

In the point-of-care technology market, leading companies are honing their focus towards the creation of technologically superior solutions, including AI-enabled diagnostic systems, to heighten accuracy, expedite processes, and make disease detection more reachable. These high-end AI-fuelled diagnostic platforms utilize artificial intelligence to scrutinize medical data swiftly and allow real-time, on-location testing for severe conditions like cancer. Take for instance, Avitia Inc., a renowned company offering point-of-care diagnostics services in Canada, which introduced an AI-based platform specifically for quick and point-of-care cancer testing in February 2025. This innovative platform merges machine learning algorithms with portable diagnostic tools, enabling medical service providers to conduct speedy and accurate cancer screenings outside the conventional lab environment. As a result, it shortens the response times, amplifies early detection, and reduces the necessity of complicated infrastructure, thus making high-tech diagnostics readily available in remote or inadequately serviced regions.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Point-of-Care Technology Market Segments

The point-of-care technology market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Diagnostics Devices, Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices, Data Management Systems

2) By Ownership Model: Standalone Solutions, Integrated Solutions, Cloud-Based Solutions

3) By Technology: Microfluidics, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Immunoassays

4) By Application: Infectious Disease Testing, Glucose Monitoring, Cardiometabolic Monitoring, Pregnancy And Fertility Testing, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Diagnostics Devices: Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices, Infectious Disease Testing Devices, Cardiac Marker Testing Devices, Coagulation Testing Devices, Pregnancy And Fertility Testing Devices, Urinalysis Testing Devices, Hematology Testing Devices, Cholesterol Testing Devices

2) By Monitoring Devices: Vital Signs Monitoring Devices, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices, Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices

3) By Therapeutic Devices: Insulin Delivery Devices, Nebulizers, Dialysis Machines, Infusion Pumps

4) By Data Management Systems: Point Of Care (POC) Data Integration Systems, Point Of Care (POC) Middleware Solutions, Point Of Care (POC) Data Analytics Platforms

View the full point-of-care technology market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/point-of-care-technology-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Point-of-Care Technology Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Point-of-Care Technology, North America emerged as the leading region. The fastest growth, however, is predicted to be in the Asia-Pacific region. Other regions examined in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Point-of-Care Technology Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Concrete Sealer Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/concrete-sealer-global-market-report

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surgical-sealants-and-adhesives-market

Blow Fill Seal Technology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blow-fill-seal-technology-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.