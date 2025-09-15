Push-To-Talk Telemedicine And mHealth Convergence Global Market Report 2025 | Business Growth | TBRC

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Push-To-Talk Telemedicine And mHealth Convergence Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Push-To-Talk Telemedicine And mHealth Convergence Market Worth?

The size of the 'push-to-talk telemedicine and mHealth convergence market' has seen a swift expansion in recent years. The projections hint at its progression from $4.54 billion in 2024 to $5.24 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. Factors contributing to this growth in the past include surging healthcare expenses, enhanced emergency medical communication, the broadening of 5G and low-latency networks, an increased number of startups in the telehealth sector, and mounting pressure on healthcare machinery.

The market size for the convergence of push-to-talk telemedicine and mHealth is anticipated to expand rapidly in the upcoming years, reaching a valuation of $9.20 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 15.1%. This growth during the projection period can be accounted for by a rising demand for remote healthcare services, a surge in cases of chronic and eye diseases, a growing focus on patient-oriented care, and an escalation in mental health emergencies. The forecast period will witness key trends such as enhancements in cloud security technology, the inclusion of voice AI, the incorporation of wearable devices, links with electronic health records, and the evolution of AI-enabled telemedicine platforms.

Download a free sample of the push-to-talk telemedicine and mhealth convergence market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27401&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Push-To-Talk Telemedicine And mHealth Convergence Market?

The burgeoning demand for virtual healthcare services is anticipated to catalyze the expansion of the push-to-talk (PTT) telemedicine and mHealth convergence market. These remote healthcare services facilitate provision of medical care and assistance from afar, without the need for face-to-face interaction. This is increasingly preferred by patients owing to its convenience and ease of access, allowing them to seek medical attention without having to travel and thereby reducing exposure to potential infections. The PTT telemedicine and mHealth convergence systems enable real-time, voice-based communication between patients and medical professionals, improving response times and accessibilities in emergency and regular health concerns. For example, an August 2023 poll of 8,000 American adults by Rock Health, a U.S. based non-profit organization, found an 8% rise in the usage of telemedicine, with 80% respondents using it at least once, up from 72% in 2021. Hence, the escalating demand for remote healthcare services underpins the development of the PTT telemedicine and mHealth convergence market. An upswing in chronic illnesses is also likely to boost the expansion of the PTT telemedicine and mHealth convergence market. Chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart conditions, require continuous care, often spurred by inactive lifestyles. PTT telemedicine and mHealth convergence technologies enable ongoing, two-way communication between healthcare providers and sufferers, resulting in timely interventions and remote monitoring thereby enriching the long term health outcomes for chronic patients. The National Health Service, a UK-based government body, makes mention of 3,615,330 individuals in 2023 being diagnosed with pre-diabetes by GPs - an 18% rise from 2022. Therefore, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases serves to drive the PTT telemedicine and mHealth convergence market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Push-To-Talk Telemedicine And mHealth Convergence Market?

Major players in the Push-To-Talk Telemedicine And mHealth Convergence Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Kyocera Corporation

• Motorola Solutions Inc.

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• Avaya Inc.

• Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise SA

• Doximity Inc.

• Vocera Communications Inc.

• Thuraya Telecommunications Company

• TigerConnect Inc.

• QliqSOFT Inc.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Push-To-Talk Telemedicine And mHealth Convergence Market Share?

The push-to-talk telemedicine and mhealth convergence market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Device Type: Smartphones And Tablets, Telehealth Kiosks, Wearable Health Monitors, Dedicated Push-To-Talk Devices, Medical-Grade Smartphones

2) By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based Solutions, On-Premise Solutions, Hybrid Deployment Models

3) By Technology: Voice Over Internet Protocol, Mobile Messaging Services, Video Conferencing Solutions, Push-To-Talk Applications, Wearable Telehealth Devices

4) By Application: Remote Patient Monitoring, Virtual Consultations, Emergency Response Services, Medication Management, Chronic Disease Management

5) By End User: Healthcare Providers, Patients, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Healthcare Payers, Clinics And Hospitals

Subsegments:

1) By Smartphones and Tablets: Android-Based Devices, iOS-Based Devices, Enterprise or Medical App-Enabled Devices, Consumer Health App-Enabled Devices, Ruggedized Smartphones for Field Use

2) By Telehealth Kiosks: Stationary Telehealth Kiosks, Mobile or Portable Telehealth Kiosks, Pharmacy-Based Kiosks, Workplace or Corporate Wellness Kiosks, School-Based Kiosks

3) By Wearable Health Monitors: Smartwatches with Health Sensors, Fitness Bands with Push-To-Talk Capability, Wearable ECG or Heart Monitors, Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors, Wearable Respiratory Monitors

4) By Dedicated Push-To-Talk Devices: Two-Way Radio Medical Communication Devices, Field-Use Push-To-Talk Medical Handsets, Rugged Push-To-Talk Devices for Emergency Responders, Wi-Fi Enabled Push-To-Talk Devices for Hospitals, Long-Term Evolution or 5G Push-To-Talk Communication Devices

5) By Medical-Grade Smartphones: Antimicrobial Smartphones, Intrinsically Safe Medical Smartphones, Push-To-Talk-Enabled Smartphones for Clinical Staff, Smartphones Integrated with Electronic Health Record Systems, Hospital-Specific Communication Devices

View the full push-to-talk telemedicine and mhealth convergence market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/push-to-talk-telemedicine-and-mhealth-convergence-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Push-To-Talk Telemedicine And mHealth Convergence Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the global market for push-to-talk telemedicine and mHealth convergence. The rapid expansion is projected for the Asia-Pacific region, which is expected to dominate growth during the forecast period. The report incorporates all major regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Push-To-Talk Telemedicine And mHealth Convergence Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Emi Shielding Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/emi-shielding-global-market-report

Automotive Shielding Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-shielding-global-market-report

Radiation Curable Coatings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radiation-curable-coatings-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.