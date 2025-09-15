Demand for Psoriasis Biosimilars Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $12.43 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Psoriasis Biosimilars Market Be By 2025?

The market for biosimilars for psoriasis has seen a quick expansion in the past few years. The market, which is expected to go from a worth of $7.32 billion in 2024 to $8.16 billion in 2025, anticipates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. Several factors have contributed to this progress in the historic period. These include the increasing expense of original biologics, the clinical triumphs and safety data of early adopters, the broadening of indications beyond just psoriasis, a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and reforms in hospital procurement policies.

The market capacity for psoriasis biosimilars is projected to experience a swift expansion in the forthcoming years, escalating to a robust $12.43 billion by the year 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The predicted growth during this forecasting stage can be credited to various factors such as a rising global incidence of psoriasis, shifts in policy and alterations in interchangeability laws, the burgeoning sector of biosimilar manufacturing, enhanced educational efforts targeted at patients and physicians, and the implementation of package pricing and value-driven agreements. In the same predictive period, key market trends could include the development of cutting-edge biosimilar manufacturing platforms, AI-enabled patient categorisation, the introduction of high-tech drug delivery mechanisms, the creation of next-generation medication formulations, and the establishment of strategic alliances within the industry.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Psoriasis Biosimilars Market Landscape?

The growth of the psoriasis biosimilars market is being spurred on by an increase in diagnosis rates for psoriatic arthritis. This chronic autoimmune disease, which results in inflammation of the skin and joints, typically affects individuals who have a history of psoriasis. The diagnosis rates for psoriatic arthritis are on the rise, largely thanks to enhanced screening protocols for those with psoriasis. These improved protocols facilitate early detection by picking up on mild joint symptoms that might previously have been overlooked, leading to a more accurate diagnosis. Psoriasis biosimilars play a key role in the management of psoriatic arthritis by offering cost-effective alternatives to biologic therapies that can alleviate skin symptoms and joint inflammation. As per information released by the US-based government body, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in May 2024, Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) in 2022 demonstrated a 0.221% prevalence and an incidence rate of 13.54 per 100,000 individuals. Consequently, the increasing diagnosis rates for psoriatic arthritis are fuelling the expansion of the psoriasis biosimilars market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Psoriasis Biosimilars Market?

Major players in the Psoriasis Biosimilars Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Amgen Inc.

• Biogen Inc.

• Sandoz Group AG

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• STADA Arzneimittel AG

• Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Psoriasis Biosimilars Market?

Dominant companies in the psoriasis biosimilars market are aiming to present groundbreaking solutions like biosimilars for plaque psoriasis in an effort to improve the accessibility of treatment, cut healthcare expenses, and enhance outcomes for patients. Biosimilars for plaque psoriasis stand as cost-effective, closely-related alternatives to approved biologic drugs utilized in treating the chronic autoimmune skin disease identified by red, scaly patches. For instance, the Sandoz Group AG, a company with its base in Switzerland and specializing in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars, unveiled the first commercially available ustekinumab biosimilar autoinjector, Pyzchiva, in May 2025. Pyzchiva is authorized for treating adults suffering from plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease, along with pediatric patients of six years and beyond (weighing over 60 kg) with plaque psoriasis. The autoinjector, with features such as proper automatic dosage, lessened injection pain, a sleek design, and adaptable storage alternatives, is intended to boost patient compliance and quality of life by enabling more comfortable self-administration.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Psoriasis Biosimilars Market

The psoriasis biosimilars market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Drug Class: TNF-Alpha Inhibitors, Infliximab, Etanercept, Adalimumab, Other Biosimilars

2) By Disease Type: Plaque Psoriasis, Guttate Psoriasis, Inverse Psoriasis, Pustular Psoriasis

3) By Route Of Administration: Subcutaneous, Intravenous, Oral, Topical

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1) By TNF-Alpha Inhibitors: Monoclonal Antibody Biosimilars, Fusion Protein Biosimilars

2) By Infliximab: Remicade Biosimilars, CT-P13 Biosimilars

3) By Etanercept: Enbrel Biosimilars, SB4 Biosimilars

4) By Adalimumab: Humira Biosimilars, ABP 501 Biosimilars

5) By Other Biosimilars: Ustekinumab Biosimilars, Secukinumab Biosimilars

Psoriasis Biosimilars Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America topped the list in the Psoriasis Biosimilars Global Market Report, having the largest market. However, it's anticipated that the region with the most rapid growth in the forecast period would be Asia-Pacific. The report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

