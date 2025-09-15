Predictive Genetic Counselling Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Predictive Genetic Counselling Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Predictive Genetic Counselling Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the predictive genetic counseling market size has seen substantial growth. The expansion from $3.60 billion in 2024 to $4.19 billion in 2025 will reflect a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The upsurge during the historic period was propelled by the growing appeal of ancestry and genealogy services, the increased utilization of genetic information for research objectives, the escalating demand for paternity and relationship testing, the augmented application of pharmacogenomics in the process of drug development, and the increasing number of private genetic counseling centers.

The market for predictive genetic counselling is projected to expand dramatically in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $7.59 billion by 2029, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. The surge during the forecast period can be ascribed to the increasing incorporation of artificial intelligence in predicting genetic risks, a rise in genetic health programs sponsored by employers, escalated partnerships between genetic corporations and health care providers, an enhanced availability of do-it-yourself sample collection kits, and an increased demand for preconception and reproductive genetic counselling. Significant trends forecasted for this period involve progress in multi-omics methodologies for extensive risk assessment, state-of-the-art genetic counselling interfaces powered by chatbots, the implementation of blockchain for safe genetic data sharing, advancements in wearable devices connected with genetic health insights, and the creation of genetic counselling platforms that cater to multiple languages.

Download a free sample of the predictive genetic counselling market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27397&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Predictive Genetic Counselling Market?

The predictive genetic counselling market is anticipated to witness growth propelled by the increasing incidence of genetic disorders. Genetic disorders, caused by changes or defects in an individual's DNA, affect the body's development, growth, and functioning. An increase in genetic disorders can be attributed to an increase in parental age, as conceiving at an older age is tied to a greater chance of genetic mutations in children. This rise in genetic disorders bolsters the growth of predictive genetic counselling through an increased demand for risk assessment services, helping people understand their odds of inheriting or passing on such disorders. For example, the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, a charitable organization based in the UK, reported in October 2024 that the number of patients registered with cystic fibrosis spiked to 11,318 in 2023, a rise from 11,148 in 2022. Consequently, the escalating incidence of genetic disorders is fuelling the expansion of the predictive genetic counselling market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Predictive Genetic Counselling Market?

Major players in the Predictive Genetic Counselling Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

• Quest Diagnostics Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• QIAGEN NV

• Natera Inc

• Myriad Genetics Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Predictive Genetic Counselling Sector?

A focus on the development of innovative solutions, such as predictive genetic testing service, is being shown by key players in the predictive genetic counselling market. This service, used for the early detection of disease risk and aiding clinical decision-making, examines an individual's genetics to pinpoint genetic variations that could increase their likelihood of contracting certain inherited conditions or diseases in the future. Genetic Technologies Limited, a genomics-based health testing company based in Australia, for example, launched the geneType Risk Assessment test in August 2024. This unique, fully developed, multiple-risk predictive genetic screening tool assesses the risk of an individual developing serious illnesses such as breast cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, coronary artery disease, and type 2 diabetes. It merges clinically approved polygenic risk scores with non-genetic factors like age, family background, and clinical measurements to produce a personalized, actionable risk profile. This tool not only aids proactive health management but also offers clear reports complete with tailored advice to help guide preventive care and lifestyle decisions in over 42 countries.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Predictive Genetic Counselling Market Growth

The predictive genetic counselling market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Service Type: Risk Assessment, Carrier Testing, Predictive Testing, Other Service Types

2) By Mode Of Delivery: In-Person, Online

3) By Application: Consumer Genomics, Breast And Ovarian Cancer, Cardiovascular Screening, Diabetic Screening And Monitoring, Colon Cancer, Parkinsonism Or Alzheimer’s Disease, Urologic Screening Or Prostate Cancer Screening, Orthopedic And Musculoskeletal, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research And Academic Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Risk Assessment: Family History Evaluation, Lifestyle And Environmental Risk Analysis, Polygenic Risk Score Analysis, Hereditary Disease Susceptibility Screening

2) By Carrier Testing: Cystic Fibrosis Carrier Testing, Tay-Sachs Carrier Testing, Fragile X Syndrome Testing, Sickle Cell Carrier Testing, Thalassemia Carrier Screening

3) By Predictive Testing: Breast Cancer Gene 1 (BRCA1) Or Breast Cancer Gene 2 (BRCA2) Mutation Testing, Lynch Syndrome Testing, Huntington’s Disease Testing, Cardiovascular Genetic Risk Testing, Neurological Disorder Prediction Testing

4) By Other Service Types: Pharmacogenomic Testing, Prenatal Genetic Testing, Newborn Genetic Screening, Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing, Whole Genome Sequencing For Prediction

View the full predictive genetic counselling market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/predictive-genetic-counselling-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Predictive Genetic Counselling Market By 2025?

In the Predictive Genetic Counselling Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the most substantial region for 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the greatest growth in the coming years. The report detailed all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Predictive Genetic Counselling Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Property Management Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/property-management-global-market-report

Property Management Service Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/property-management-service-global-market-report

Residential Real Estate Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/residential-real-estate-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.