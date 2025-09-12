FOUR MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT PARTNERS NAMED 'LEADING LITIGATORS IN AMERICA'

Steve Elie Lisa Hsiao Adam Johnson Daniel Taylor

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that four of its Partners are recognized in Lawdragon’s 2026 edition of “500 Leading Litigators in America.” The publication selected the attorneys from a record number of nominations utilizing Lawdragon’s rigorous research and selection process.“The outstanding advocates recognized here have made their mark representing clients in their most important courtroom, investigative and administrative battles,” states the publisher. “They have changed the course of industry and individual businesses, shaped our nation and the enforcement of its laws, and continued to uphold the role of the law as a beacon and shared imperative."This year’s Partners include: Steven Elie , Complex Business, Insurance, Environmental LitigationLisa Hsiao, Business Litigation, Transportation Adam Johnson, Employment, Insurance, University LitigationDaniel Taylor, Business Litigation, Intellectual Property

