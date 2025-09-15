Comprehensive Report on the Predictive Genetic Counseling Service Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Predictive Genetic Counseling Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Predictive Genetic Counseling Service Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the market size for predictive genetic counseling services has experienced rapid expansion. It is projected to increase from $3.59 billion in 2024 to $3.98 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This growth during the historical period can be explained by factors such as the increasing occurrence of genetic disorders and hereditary cancers, a greater emphasis on the early detection and prevention of diseases, a surge in the global burden of chronic diseases, an increase in the application of genetics in making clinical decisions, and the escalating use of predictive analytics in the healthcare sector.

In the coming years, the market size of predictive genetic counseling services is projected to experience rapid expansion. The market is forecasted to reach $5.92 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This predicted growth in the forecast period is due to factors such as the broadening application of pharmacogenomics in therapy planning, heightened public familiarity with genetic disorders, rising demand for proactive healthcare, increased genetic knowledge among patients and growing need for family planning assistance. Notable trends for this period include next-generation sequencing advancements, diagnostic device miniaturization, AI usage in genetic risk forecasting, the merging of genetic data with electronic health records and direct-to-consumer genetic testing innovations.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Predictive Genetic Counseling Service Market?

The surge in funding for genetic studies is anticipated to stimulate growth in the market for predictive genetic counseling services. Genetic studies consist of thorough exploration of genes and inherited characteristics for a better understanding of their transfer and impact on biological functions. Financial support for genetic research is expanding as a result of advancements in genetic sequencing and precision medicine technologies, leading to quicker development of targeted interventions and increasing the commercial viability and effectiveness of biomedical research. Increased genetic research funding boosts the need for predictive genetic counseling services by discovering new genetic indicators for inherited illnesses, heightening the requirement for experts to understand these results and advise individuals on their health risks. For example, in December 2022, HM Government, a UK-based central executive authority, committed $139 million (£105 million) towards a significant research project to understand how entire genome sequencing could enhance the early detection and treatment of uncommon genetic disorders in infants, potentially offering life-saving advantages to many babies. As such, the growing investment into genetic research is fueling the expansion of the predictive genetic counseling service market.

Which Players Dominate The Predictive Genetic Counseling Service Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Predictive Genetic Counseling Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Roche Ltd.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Natera Inc.

• Tempus AI Inc.

• Fulgent Genetics Inc.

• Invitae Corporation

• Berry Genomics Co. Ltd.

• Color Genomics Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Predictive Genetic Counseling Service Market?

Top firms in the predictive genetic counseling service sector are concentrating on creating innovative solutions like free genetic counseling services to promote early risk detection and informed decision-making. Such services, usually backed by public health schemes, research endeavors, or non-profit organizations, offer complimentary consultations to individuals to comprehend their genetic health vulnerabilities. For example, Vigil Neuroscience Inc., a biotech firm based in the U.S., introduced ALSPAware in May 2023, a unique program providing free genetic testing and counseling for diagnosing adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP). ALSPAware, available to U.S residents 18 or older, provides free, confidential genetic testing and counseling. It's specifically designed to assist individuals and medical professionals, offering a single-gene test for those with a family history of ALSP and a personalized gene panel for the diagnosis of adult-onset neurological conditions. Licensed genetic advisors guide through the test process and interpreting results. Additionally, the scheme offers access to exclusive resources aimed at minimizing misdiagnoses and enhancing disease management among ALSP patients.

Global Predictive Genetic Counseling Service Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The predictive genetic counseling service market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Premarital Examination Service, Parent Child Identification Service, Antenatal Examination Service, Single Gene Or Polygene Disease Diagnosis Service

2) By Application: Adult, Child

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Academic Institutions, Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Premarital Examination Service: Genetic Carrier Screening, Chromosomal Abnormality Testing, Inherited Disorder Risk Assessment

2) By Parent Child Identification Service: Paternity Testing, Maternity Testing, Kinship Analysis

3) By Antenatal Examination Service: Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), Chorionic Villus Sampling (CVS), Amniocentesis, Fetal DNA Sequencing

4) By Single Gene Or Polygene Disease Diagnosis Service: Monogenic Disorder Testing, Polygenic Risk Scoring, Pharmacogenomics Testing, Hereditary Cancer Risk Testing

View the full predictive genetic counseling service market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/predictive-genetic-counseling-service-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Predictive Genetic Counseling Service Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for predictive genetic counseling services. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The global market report for predictive genetic counseling services encompasses various regions - Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

