Point-Of-Care Data Management Software Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Point-Of-Care Data Management Software Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Point-Of-Care Data Management Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Point-Of-Care Data Management Software Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025

How Large Will The Point-Of-Care Data Management Software Market Be By 2025?

The market size for point-of-care data management software has experienced significant growth in the past few years. Projections indicate an increase from $1.81 billion in 2024 to $2.06 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include higher usage of point-of-care testing in clinical processes, an increased need for swift diagnostic decisions, a surge in the utilization of electronic medical records within primary healthcare, more knowledge about the advantages of decentralized diagnostics, and a growing demand for distantly monitored solutions in rural healthcare settings.

It is forecasted that the market size for point-of-care data management software is on the brink of a substantial expansion in the coming years, with predictions suggesting a surge to $3.35 billion by 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. Factors contributing to this predicted development during the forecast period range from the increasing need for instant accessibility to patient data, the escalating reliance on telemedicine platforms to carry out diagnoses, greater concentration on establishing interoperability among healthcare systems, ratcheting up investments targeting medical data protection through cybersecurity, and the escalating requirement for predictive diagnostics within the preventive healthcare sector. The anticipation is for leading trends during this forecast period to encompass advancements in artificial intelligence-guided point-of-care analytics, the creation of interoperable data exchange standards, advancements in blockchain-driven health data security, innovation in real-time cloud integrations for diagnostic purposes, and the development of data management platforms compatible with wearables.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Point-Of-Care Data Management Software Market Landscape?

The accelerated uptake of electronic health records is set to fuel the expansion of the point-of-care data management software market. Electronic Health Records (EHRs), which are digital repositories of a patient's medical journey inclusive of past treatments and test outcomes, are developed with the intended aim of secure sharing across medical practitioners to enhance care and coordination. The rise in adoption of electronic health records is a response to the escalating demand for effective patient data management as it enables enhanced access, increased accuracy, and superior care coordination. The point-of-care data management software augments electronic health record systems by facilitating real-time data capturing and smooth integration, making it perfectly suited for clinic settings and bedside diagnostics. It also diminishes manual data input by autonomously refreshing patient profiles, thus enhancing clinical productivity and informed decision-making. For example, in June 2022, the Department of Health and Social Care, a governing body in the UK, reported that 90% of National Health Service (NHS) trusts will have integrated the use of electronic health records by December 2023. This is anticipated to shoot to 100% by March 2025. Hence, the escalated adoption of electronic health records is propelling the expansion of the point-of-care data management software market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Point-Of-Care Data Management Software Market?

Major players in the Point-Of-Care Data Management Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Oracle Health Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Point of Care Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

• Athenahealth Inc.

• InterSystems Corporation

• eClinicalWorks LLC

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Point-Of-Care Data Management Software Market?

Leading businesses in the point-of-care data management software market are prioritizing the creation of cutting-edge solutions such as middleware connectivity platforms. These are designed to facilitate the integration of data from various diagnostic machines and thereby improve real-time clinical decision-making processes. Middleware connectivity platforms act as a bridge between point-of-care devices and hospital data systems, ensuring smooth data transfer, integration, and interoperability. To illustrate, in May 2022, a healthcare business based in the UK, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc. Introduced EKF Link - a middleware connectivity solution developed for secure and centralized management and integration of point-of-care (POC) analyzer data. This versatile, accessible platform lets healthcare providers connect, monitor, and handle multiple POC analyzers in real time via a single central interface. Notable features include remote instrument configuration, management of operators and reports, quality control supervision, and flawless integration with hospital or lab IT systems by using standard protocols, for example, HL7 and LIS2A.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Point-Of-Care Data Management Software Market

The point-of-care data management software market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Standalone Software, Integrated Software

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises, Hybrid Solutions

3) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Blockchain, Internet Of Things (IoT), Big Data Analytics

4) By Applications: Infectious Disease Devices, Glucose Monitoring, Coagulation Monitoring, Urinalysis, Cardiometabolic Monitoring, Cancer Markers, Hematology, Other Point-Of-Care Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care Center, Home Healthcare, Diagnostic Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Standalone Software: Device-Specific Data Management Systems, Modular Clinical Information Systems, Laboratory Data Analysis Tools, Remote Patient Monitoring Software

2) By Integrated Software: Hospital Information System Integrated Platforms, Electronic Health Record Embedded Solutions, Cloud-Based Interoperable Platforms, Multi-Device Connectivity And Data Integration Systems

Point-Of-Care Data Management Software Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the biggest share in the global market for point-of-care data management software. It is projected that the fastest growth will come from the Asia-Pacific region within the forecast period. Regions included in this report on the point-of-care data management software market encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

