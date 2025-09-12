Royalton Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2005047
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/11/2025 2216 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea, Vermont
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Avery Grey
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a residence for a reported domestic assault. Troopers determined Grey (37) had caused serious bodily pain and injury to a domestic partner and attempted to prevent their domestic partner from accessing emergency services.
Grey was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton barracks for processing. Grey was processed and released on citation with court ordered conditions. Grey was citied to appear before the Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer for the above charges at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/12/2025– 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
