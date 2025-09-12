Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B2005047

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus                          

 

STATION: Royalton Barracks

 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 09/11/2025 2216 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea, Vermont

 

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Avery Grey                                               

 

AGE: 37

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)

 

AGE: N/A

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a residence for a reported domestic assault. Troopers determined Grey (37) had caused serious bodily pain and injury to a domestic partner and attempted to prevent their domestic partner from accessing emergency services.

 

Grey was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton barracks for processing. Grey was processed and released on citation with court ordered conditions. Grey was citied to appear before the Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division to answer for the above charges at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/12/2025– 1230 hours

 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

 

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ray Domingus & K9 Cash

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

 

Legal Disclaimer:

Distribution channels:


