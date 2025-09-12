Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport hosts free Family History Workshop for Beginners as part of Heritage Month celebrations, 12 Sept

Under the 2025 national theme, “Reimagine Our Heritage Institutions for a New Era,” the Western Cape Government proudly celebrates Heritage Month by promoting a vision of heritage that is inclusive, dynamic, and rooted in the lived experiences of our communities.

Heritage is not only found in monuments, museums, or archives— it lives in our daily lives: in the stories we tell, the food we prepare, the languages we speak, and the traditions we uphold. Through a range of initiatives, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) ensures that heritage remains a living, accessible resource for all.

As part of Heritage Month, the Western Cape Archives and Records Service will host a free Family History Workshop for Beginners on Friday, 12 September 2025, from 10:00 to 12:30 at 72 Roeland Street, Cape Town. The workshop introduces first-time researchers to key genealogical tools and archival records, helping them trace their roots and reconnect with their heritage.

This Heritage Month marks a digital milestone for Heritage Western Cape (HWC) who have launched onto the South African Heritage Information Resource System (SAHRIS). The SAHRIS platform is not only a tool that allows 24/7 online applications with live status tracking, but it also reflects our commitment to being citizen-centric to the people of the Western Cape, making heritage processes more accessible, transparent, and efficient for all. SAHRIS serves as a living repository of South Africa’s heritage, capturing surveys to new information gathered through heritage assessments and aids in decision-making processes. This will further enhance the ability of HWC to process heritage applications.

In addition, our museums preserve our heritage through artefacts and exhibitions and encourage the telling of the previously untold histories of the people of our province. They are also embarking on journeys of re-imagining their spaces to ensure our museums remain hubs where the collective history of the area is celebrated and kept safe.

The department also continues working to safeguard the journey of Customary Initiation in our province. It is crucial that we create an environment where initiates can safely undergo this sacred rite of passage.

In addition to the Heritage Month programme, the MEC continues to champion initiatives that celebrate the everyday heritage of communities across the Western Cape. These include:

ALMAL se Stoepstories – a growing oral history archive capturing personal stories from residents in areas like Bo-Kaap and Genadendal, preserving community memory and identity.

Culinary heritage initiatives – celebrating iconic local foods such as koeksisters and roosterkoek, which express regional pride and shared culture. Events like Koeksister Day and support for local food vendors form part of this broader effort.

Recalling a recent cultural exchange, MEC Mackenzie shared: “I took the Mayor of Atlanta to Mitchells Plain where we enjoyed traditional koeksisters. He was so moved by the experience that I encouraged him to share these South African treats at the FIFA World Cup 2026TM next year.”

The Western Cape Government invites all residents to take part in Heritage Month events across the province. On 24 September, DCAS will participate in the official national Heritage Day celebrations in Oudtshoorn.

MEC Mackenzie concluded: “Heritage is not only about preserving the past- it’s about using it to inspire dialogue, dignity, and unity in the present. When people see themselves reflected in one another’s stories, whether through archives, recipes, or rituals, we move closer to a shared and inclusive future.”

Let us continue to honour our heritage, not only by safeguarding our past, but by reimagining its role in building a more inclusive and vibrant tomorrow.

