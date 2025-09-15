Point Of Care Devices Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

Point Of Care Devices Global Market Report 2025

Point Of Care Devices Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, there's been a significant expansion in the market for point of care devices. The market, currently worth $28.70 billion in 2024, is expected to increase to $31.46 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This swell in market size during the historic period can be credited to factors such as increased awareness about early disease identification, the growing preference for portable healthcare devices, the escalating demand for decentralized testing, governmental initiatives focused on improving accessibility to healthcare, and a worldwide increase in healthcare spending.

In the coming years, the market size of point of care devices is projected to see significant growth, expanding to $44.84 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This growth during the forecasted period is due to various factors such as the increasing use of wireless and intertwined devices, a growing emphasis on point-of-care testing in isolated locations, a focus on cost-effective diagnostic methods, escalating healthcare infrastructure investments, a rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and an increase in demand for devices that can test multiple parameters. The forecast period is also set to see key trends such as the advancement in lab-on-a-chip technology, the emergence of AI-enabled diagnostic platforms, innovations in smartphone-linked testing devices, advancements in multiplex testing capabilities, and the development of cloud-connected point-of-care systems.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Point Of Care Devices Market?

The escalating requirement for diagnostic imaging is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the point-of-care devices market in the future. Diagnostic imaging pertains to approaches and procedures employed to produce visual portrayals of a body's interior for medical examination and therapeutic intervention. The request for such imaging is on the rise due to an increase in chronic diseases that necessitate prompt and precise diagnosis. Point-of-care devices augment diagnostic imaging with their portable and sleek designs, rendering them perfect for clinics, bedside, and distant healthcare environments. They minimize the response time by delivering swift and exact imaging outcomes, enhancing clinical judgment and the effectiveness of patient care. For example, a survey conducted in February 2025 among 348,214,053 insured individuals including Medicare fee-for-service, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial insurance bearers from 2018 to 2022 revealed that imaging utilization, by the analysis of the National Library of Medicine, a U.S based federal government, is forecasted to rise by 16.9% to 26.9% in 2055 relative to 2023. As such, the escalating requirement for diagnostic imaging is accelerating the expansion of the point-of-care devices market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Point Of Care Devices Market?

Major players in the Point Of Care Devices Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Danaher Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Hologic Inc.

• BioMérieux SA

• Quidel Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Point Of Care Devices Sector?

Major players in the point-of-care devices market are concentrating on the creation of technologically sophisticated solutions, like artificial intelligence-integrated handheld ultrasound machines, with the aim to enhance diagnostic precision and transportability. These small imaging machines harness AI technology to help capture and interpret ultrasound images, thus enabling quicker and more accurate medical diagnosis. For example, in October 2023, the healthcare tech firm based in the Netherlands, Koninklijke Philips N.V., introduced its Compact 5000 Series. This series comprises an AI-integrated point-of-care ultrasound system that is portable. It reveals a high standard of image quality and employs advanced AI technology for automating measurements and optimising workflows, thus permitting rapid and precise diagnostics in numerous healthcare scenarios. It comes with easy-to-use controls, supports a range of transducers, and works seamlessly with telehealth platforms, which helps enable effective remote clinical care collaboration.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Point Of Care Devices Market Growth

The point of care devices market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type Of Device: Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices, Monitoring Devices, Treatment Devices, Support Devices

2) By Technology: Biochemical Technology, Microfluidics, Immunoassay Technology, Nucleic Acid Testing, Wearable Technology

3) By Application: Cardiology, Diabetes Management, Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Pediatrics

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales, Retail Pharmacies, Healthcare Institutions

5) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings, Diagnostic Laboratories, Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Subsegments:

1) By Diagnostic Devices: Blood Glucose Monitors, Hematology Analyzers, Coagulation Analyzers, Urinalysis Devices, Molecular Diagnostics

2) By Therapeutic Devices: Infusion Pumps, Respiratory Therapy Devices, Pain Management Devices, Wound Care Devices, Dialysis Devices

3) By Monitoring Devices: Vital Signs Monitors, Cardiac Monitors, Pulse Oximeters, Temperature Monitors, Respiratory Monitors

4) By Treatment Devices: Defibrillators, Surgical Devices, Laser Therapy Devices, Physical Therapy Devices

5) By Support Devices: Sample Collection Devices, Specimen Transport Devices, Data Management Devices, Calibration And Maintenance Devices

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Point Of Care Devices Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Point Of Care Devices, North America emerged as the leading region. It's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report comprehensively covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

