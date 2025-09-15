Surgery Management System Market Projected to Reach US $3.69 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Surgery Management System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgery Management System Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, there has been a robust growth in the surgery management system market size. A noteworthy projection is that its value is expected to increase from $2.23 billion in 2024, eventually reaching $2.44 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. Factors such as the increased adoption of hospital information systems, amplified usage of independent surgical documentation tools, more investment in onsite IT infrastructure, a surge in the use of traditional scheduling software, and a growing dependency on paper-based surgical records contributed to the historical growth period.

The the surgery management system market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching a value of $3.48 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.3%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be credited to a surge in the usage of mobile surgery management apps, the escalation in telehealth and remote monitoring tools, an upswing in the need for predictive analytics in surgical planning, the enhancement in the application of interoperable cloud platforms, and the ongoing transition to outcome-oriented reimbursement models. Significant trends for the forecast period encompass progress in mobile-centric surgery management interfaces, advanced application of NLP in the automation of surgical documentation, the creation of decentralized OR scheduling via blockchain, innovations in voice-aided surgical workflow tools, and progress in AR-based platforms for coordinating surgical teams.

Download a free sample of the surgery management system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27426&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Surgery Management System Market?

The increasing number of surgical operations is anticipated to boost the expansion of the surgery management system market. Surgical operations are medical solutions that involve cuts or adjustments to manage diseases, injuries, or irregularities. This increasing number is largely due to the surge in the occurrence of chronic illnesses, which often necessitate surgical interventions. Surgery management systems aid surgical operations by improving preoperative preparations, idealizing operating room timetables, synchronizing surgical teams, and providing real-time patient data access. This boosts efficiency, minimizes mistakes, and enhances overall surgical results. For example, in June 2024, liposuction surpassed breast augmentation as the most prevalent surgical operation among women according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), a US-based association for board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeons, with 1.8 million operations conducted, marking a 29% increase from 2021. Therefore, the increasing number of surgical operations is promoting the growth of the surgery management system market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Surgery Management System Market?

Major players in the Surgery Management System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• GE HealthCare

• Epic Systems Corporation

• Getinge AB

• CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

• Barco N.V.

• Medical Information Technology Inc.

• Veradigm LLC

• Greenway Health LLC

• Nexus AG

• Surgical Information Systems Inc. (SIS)

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Surgery Management System Market?

Primary players in the surgical management system market are prioritizing the development of cutting-edge solutions such as all-inclusive surgical coordination platforms to upgrade surgical workflow productivity, patient results, and resource utilization. An all-inclusive surgical coordination platform entails a comprehensive system to handle everything from patient scheduling to surgery preparation and execution. For instance, LeanTaaS Inc., a US-based analytical software provider, launched iQueue for Surgical Clinics in June 2025 to enhance patient access, increase surgeries, and ensure more efficient operations. It includes features like real-time data analytics and AI-powered predictive algorithms which simplify scheduling by matching surgical demand with the necessary resources. This platform facilitates communication between surgeons, anesthesiologists, and nursing staff to minimize hold-ups and call-offs. It also provides automated capacity management, allowing clinics to optimize operating room efficacy without overwhelming staff members. Moreover, iQueue integrates flawlessly with prevailing electronic health records (EHR) systems, offering a consolidated glimpse of surgical operations which bolsters transparency and decision-making.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Surgery Management System Market Growth

The surgery management system market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

3) By Functionality: Scheduling, Inventory Management, Patient Management, Billing And Payments, Reporting And Data Analysis

4) By Application: Preoperative Management, Intraoperative Management, Postoperative Management, Reporting and Analytics

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Research Institutions, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Surgical Scheduling Software, Operating Room (OR) Management Software, Surgical Workflow Automation Software, Patient Tracking And Monitoring Software, Electronic Health Record (EHR) Integration Software, Analytics And Reporting Software, Inventory And Resource Management Software, Compliance And Regulatory Management Software

2) By Services: Preoperative Services, Intraoperative Services, Postoperative Services, Surgical Scheduling And Coordination, Patient Management Services, Documentation And Reporting Services, Training And Support Services

View the full surgery management system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surgery-management-system-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Surgery Management System Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Surgery Management System Global Market Report, North America emerged as the predominant region from the previous year. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the coming period. The report comprises data from several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Surgery Management System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Food And Beverage Stores Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-stores-global-market-report

Coffee Franchise Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coffee-franchise-global-market-report

Coffee Server Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coffee-server-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.