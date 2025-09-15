Superconducting Magnet For Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging System Market Forecasted to Reach US $2.87 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Superconducting Magnet For Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) System Market Report 2025 – Size, Trends &Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Superconducting Magnet For Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) System Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the market size for superconducting magnets utilized in medical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems has exhibited considerable growth. An expansion from $1.97 billion in 2024 to $2.13 billion in 2025 is projected, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The surge in growth during the historical period is a result of factors such as rising demand for high-definition imaging, increasing number of diagnostic imaging procedures, growing cases of chronic diseases, significant government investments in medical imaging, an aging population, and growing awareness of the importance of early disease detection.

The market size of the superconducting magnet for medical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system is projected to demonstrate substantial growth in the coming years. By 2029, it's predicted to reach a worth of $2.87 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors including the creation of small-scale superconducting magnets, exploration of emerging healthcare markets, escalating demand for outpatient imaging centers, augmented growth in personalized medicine, and an increasing requirement for non-invasive diagnostic instruments. Projected trends during this timeframe include a shift towards higher magnetic field potency, growth of helium-free and zero boil-off magnet technologies, advancements in superconducting materials, the emergence of compact superconducting magnet systems, and a focus on sustainability and operational efficiency.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Superconducting Magnet For Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) System Market?

The superconducting magnet for medical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system market size is anticipated to expand due to increasing need for diagnostic imaging. Diagnostic imaging involves the creation of visual images of the body's interior for medical evaluation and intervention. The repetition and prevalence of chronic diseases have gestured towards early and accurate diagnosis, thereby escalating the demand for diagnostic imaging. Superconducting magnets offer significant support in this area by enabling high-field strength for MRI systems that results in sharper and more precise scans. Enhanced diagnostic accuracy, shorter scanning times, improved patient flow and clinical efficiency are some of the benefits. For example, a survey conducted by the National Library of Medicine, a US federal government entity, in February 2025 surveyed 348,214,053 insured individuals including those under Medicare fee-for-service, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial insurances from 2018 to 2022. The study projected that imaging utilization would increase by 16.9% to 26.9% in 2055 compared to 2023. This rising demand for diagnostic imaging is fostering the growth of the superconducting magnet for medical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system market.

Which Players Dominate The Superconducting Magnet For Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) System Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Superconducting Magnet For Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hitachi Medical Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Fujifilm Healthcare Corporation

• Philips Medical Systems Nederland B.V.

• GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

• Bruker Corporation

• Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd.

• Oxford Instruments plc

• Canon Medical Systems Corporation

• Japan Superconductor Technology Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Superconducting Magnet For Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) System Industry?

Prominent businesses in the superconducting magnet for medical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system market are concentrating on the creation of technologically superior goods, including sealed magnet systems, to diminish helium use, boost operational efficiency, and build up system dependability. The term sealed magnet systems applies to superconducting magnet technologies tailored to function with little to no helium boil-off by enclosing the cryogen in a thoroughly sealed, maintenance-free cryostat. For example, in February 2025, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., an American health tech company, launched Freelium, an innovative sealed magnet platform set to provide exceptional MRI imaging utilizing less than 1% of the helium traditionally used by usual systems. Freelium runs without extra cooling or power infrastructure, incorporating smart sensor technology for remote supervising and automatic recovery, thereby reducing field engineer dependence. This sealed layout also streamlines transport and setup, making MRI services more accessible.

Global Superconducting Magnet For Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) System Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The superconducting magnet for medical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Low-Temperature Superconductors (LTS), High-Temperature Superconductors (HTS)

2) By System Type: Open Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems, Closed Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems, Dedicated Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems For Specific Applications

3) By Magnetic Field Strength: 1.5 Tesla, 3 Tesla, 7 Tesla, Ultra-High Field Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

4) By Application: Neurological Imaging, Musculoskeletal Imaging, Cardiac Imaging, Pediatric Imaging, Oncology Imaging

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Research Institutions, Academic Medical Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Low-Temperature Superconductors (LTS): Niobium-Titanium (NbTi), Niobium-Tin (Nb₃Sn), Other Low-Temperature Superconductors (LTS) Materials

2) By High-Temperature Superconductors (HTS): Yttrium Barium Copper Oxide (YBCO), Bismuth Strontium Calcium Copper Oxide (BSCCO), Other High-Temperature Superconductors (HTS) Materials

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Superconducting Magnet For Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) System Market?

In 2024, the Superconducting Magnet for Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) System Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the dominant region. The report forecasts Asia-Pacific to have the highest growth rate moving forward. The report provides coverage for areas including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

