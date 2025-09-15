Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market to Reach USD $4.73 Billion by 2029 at 7.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market?

The market for pigmented lesion treatment has seen substantial growth recently. The size of this market is projected to increase from $3.31 billion in 2024 to $3.57 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth observed in the historical period is due to several factors. These include a growing incidence of hyperpigmentation disorders, heightened awareness about aesthetic dermatology, an increase in disposable income, a surge in demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures, and a heightened emphasis on skin health and aesthetics.

The market for pigmented lesion treatment is predicted to experience significant expansion in the coming years, escalating to a value of $4.73 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The prospective growth during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as an increase in consumer expenditure on aesthetic procedures, a surge in the use of pigmentation devices at home, high demand for tailored skin treatments, the growing influence of beauty and wellness industry, higher acceptance of aesthetic treatments by men, and the rise in the join therapies availability. Upcoming trends for this period consist of the incorporation of tele dermatology services, the introduction of innovative non-invasive treatment methodologies, the formulation of customized treatment protocols, the inclusion of multi-modal therapy systems, and the integration of electronic health records.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Pigmented Lesion Treatment Global Market Growth?

The increase in skin disorders is anticipated to boost the pigmented lesion treatment market's development. Skin disorders encompass a broad array of conditions that impact the build, function, or look of the skin, generally manifesting symptoms like inflammation, irritation, or unusual growths. These ailments may include acne, eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, vitiligo, fungal infections, warts, and skin cancer among others. The rise in skin disorders can be attributed to increasing environmental pollution, as contaminants can harm the skin barrier and initiate inflammatory or allergic responses. Treatments for pigmented lesions offer solutions to skin disorders by focusing on irregular skin pigmentation, proving effective for cases such as age spots, melasma, and freckles. Such treatments enhance the appearance of skin using precise technologies, ultimately improving dermatological care and improving patient confidence. For example, an Australian government agency called Cancer Australia reported in 2023, that about 8,257 new melanoma skin cases were diagnosed, making up for 2.6% of all cancer deaths. Hence, the rising occurrence of skin disorders is propelling the growth of the market for pigmented lesion treatment.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market?

Major players in the Pigmented Lesion Treatment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• EL.EN S.p.A.

• Candela Medical Corporation

• Alma Lasers Ltd.

• Cutera Inc.

• Lutronic Corporation

• Fotona d.o.o.

• Sciton Inc.

• Solta Medical Inc.

• Inmode Ltd.

• Strata Skin Sciences Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Pigmented Lesion Treatment Industry?

Leading firms within the pigmented lesion treatment market are channeling their efforts towards creating innovative products like dual-wavelength fractional laser systems to boost the accuracy and efficacy of treatments for various skin pigmentation conditions. The dual-wavelength fractional laser systems are sophisticated dermatological equipment that bring together two laser wavelengths to address both the shallow and deep layers of the skin at the same time. The aim is to improve treatment of pigmented lesions and skin rejuvenation. For instance, Bausch Health Companies Inc., a pharmaceutical firm headquartered in Canada, in partnership with Solta Medical Corporation, a Bausch-owned US aesthetic branch, rolled out the Fraxel FTX, an upgraded laser resurfacing system, in April 2025. This novel gadget comprises dual-wavelength fractional lasers - 1550 nm erbium-glass and 1927 nm thulium, designed specifically to target both deep-seated and surface skin layers. It comes with an updated handpiece which weighs 20% less and is integrated with cooling technology for enhanced patient comfort. Furthermore, the system includes intelligent optical tracking with Accutrac for meticulous and steady treatment delivery, in addition to a contemporary color touchscreen interface that allows for tailored treatment options.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market Report?

The pigmented lesion treatment market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Treatment Type: Laser Therapy, Topical Creams, Chemical Peels, Microdermabrasion, Other Treatment Types

2) By Product Type: Lasers And Energy-Based Devices, Radiofrequency (RF) Devices, Micro-Focused Ultrasound, Intense Pulsed Light Devices

3) By Age Group: Children, Adults, Older Adults

4) By Application: Melasma, Freckles, Age Spots, Nevus, Other Applications

5) By End User: Dermatology Clinics, Beauty Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Laser Therapy: Fractional Laser Treatment, Q-Switched Laser Treatment, Intense Pulsed Light Therapy, Picosecond Laser Treatment, Ablative Laser Treatment

2) By Topical Creams: Hydroquinone-Based Creams, Retinoid-Based Creams, Corticosteroid Creams, Azelaic Acid Creams, Kojic Acid Creams

3) By Chemical Peels: Glycolic Acid Peels, Salicylic Acid Peels, Trichloroacetic Acid Peels, Lactic Acid Peels, Phenol Peels

4) By Microdermabrasion: Crystal Microdermabrasion, Diamond Tip Microdermabrasion, Hydra Microdermabrasion, At-Home Microdermabrasion Kits, Medical-Grade Microdermabrasion

5) By Other Treatment Types: Cryotherapy, Radiofrequency Therapy, Ultrasound Therapy, Dermabrasion, Natural And Herbal Remedies

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Pigmented Lesion Treatment Industry?

In the Pigmented Lesion Treatment Global Market Report 2025, North America led the market in size in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the projected period. This report included region-wise analysis for places like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

